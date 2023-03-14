2023 NCAA Tournament: How To Watch Tennessee-Louisiana basketball game

No. 4 seed Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 13 seed Louisiana (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The winner of the Tennessee-Louisiana matchup will advance to play the winner between No. 5 seed Duke and No. 12 seed Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee’s basketball history as a No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee is ranked No. 21 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll entering Thursday’s matchup.

Below is game day and broadcast information for the Tennessee-Louisiana NCAA Tournament matchup on Thursday at Amway Center.

Tennessee-Louisiana broadcast information

TV: CBS

Time: 9:40 p.m. EDT

On the call: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

Radio: Vol Network

On the call: Bob Kesling (play-by-play) and Bert Bertelkamp (analyst)

Series

Tennessee leads the all-time series, 9-1, dating to 1966

The Vols have won both meetings against the Rain’ Cajuns in the NCAA Tournament (1982, 2000)

Tennessee won the most recent meeting, 87-65, in 2018 at Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee has won six straight meetings against Louisiana since 1985

Coaching

Tennessee: Rick Barnes (173-91, 2-0 overall record versus Louisiana)

Louisiana: Bob Marlin (246-173, 0-1 overall record versus Tennessee)

Common opponents

McNeese State: Tennessee: 76-40 win against McNeese State on Nov. 30 Louisiana: 78-70 win against McNeese State on Dec. 15

Texas: Tennessee: 82-71 win against Texas on Jan. 28 Louisiana: 100-72 loss against Texas on Dec. 21



Key statistics

Tennessee is 30-5 all-time against Sun Belt programs

Tennessee is one of only two teams in the field of 68 that have multiple wins over No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament this season

The Vols lead the nation in 3-point defense (.262) entering Thursday’s games

Tennessee ranks second in the country in field goal percentage defense (.369) entering Thursday’s matchup

Tennessee’s senior class has never missed the NCAA Tournament

Story continues

Tennessee's NCAA Tournament history

Tennessee is making the 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in school history

Tennessee has never played an NCAA Tournament game in the state of Florida

The Vols have earned a No. 4 seed for the fourth time in program history

Tennessee has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament 17 times in school history

No. 3 Tennessee defeated No. 14 Longwood, 88-56, in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament

Up next

With a Tennessee win versus Louisiana, the Vols will advance to play the winner between No. 5 Duke and No. 12 Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Florida

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire