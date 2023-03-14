2023 NCAA Tournament: How To Watch Tennessee-Louisiana basketball game

No. 4 seed Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 13 seed Louisiana (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The winner of the Tennessee-Louisiana matchup will advance to play the winner between No. 5 seed Duke and No. 12 seed Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee’s basketball history as a No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee is ranked No. 21 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll entering Thursday’s matchup.

Below is game day and broadcast information for the Tennessee-Louisiana NCAA Tournament matchup on Thursday at Amway Center.

Tennessee-Louisiana broadcast information

  • TV: CBS

  • Time: 9:40 p.m. EDT

  • On the call: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

  • Radio: Vol Network

  • On the call: Bob Kesling (play-by-play) and Bert Bertelkamp (analyst)

Series

  • Tennessee leads the all-time series, 9-1, dating to 1966

  • The Vols have won both meetings against the Rain’ Cajuns in the NCAA Tournament (1982, 2000)

  • Tennessee won the most recent meeting, 87-65, in 2018 at Thompson-Boling Arena

  • Tennessee has won six straight meetings against Louisiana since 1985

Coaching

  • Tennessee: Rick Barnes (173-91, 2-0 overall record versus Louisiana)

  • Louisiana: Bob Marlin (246-173, 0-1 overall record versus Tennessee)

Common opponents

  • McNeese State:

    • Tennessee: 76-40 win against McNeese State on Nov. 30

    • Louisiana: 78-70 win against McNeese State on Dec. 15

  • Texas: 

    • Tennessee: 82-71 win against Texas on Jan. 28

    • Louisiana: 100-72 loss against Texas on Dec. 21

Key statistics

  • Tennessee is 30-5 all-time against Sun Belt programs

  • Tennessee is one of only two teams in the field of 68 that have multiple wins over No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament this season

  • The Vols lead the nation in 3-point defense (.262) entering Thursday’s games

  • Tennessee ranks second in the country in field goal percentage defense (.369) entering Thursday’s matchup

  • Tennessee’s senior class has never missed the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee's NCAA Tournament history

  • Tennessee is making the 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in school history

  • Tennessee has never played an NCAA Tournament game in the state of Florida

  • The Vols have earned a No. 4 seed for the fourth time in program history

  • Tennessee has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament 17 times in school history

  • No. 3 Tennessee defeated No. 14 Longwood, 88-56, in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament

Up next

  • With a Tennessee win versus Louisiana, the Vols will advance to play the winner between No. 5 Duke and No. 12 Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Florida

