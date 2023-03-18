2023 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Duke pregame social media buzz

No. 4 seed Tennessee (24-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 5 seed Duke (27-8, 14-6 ACC) Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is slated for 2:40 p.m. EDT and CBS will televise the matchup.

Tennessee defeated No. 13 seed Louisiana, 58-55, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Duke advanced to Saturday’s game after defeating No. 12 seed Oral Roberts, 74-51, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Louisiana in 2023 NCAA Tournament

2023 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Duke basketball all-time series

Ahead of the Tennessee-Duke second-round NCAA Tournament matchup at Amway Center, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Tennessee-Duke second-round pregame social media buzz is listed below.

If you see a Serbian flag in the crowd for Tennessee's game against Duke, here is the story behind it. @urosp33 #Vols pic.twitter.com/lNzU0B3ywK — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) March 18, 2023

'Being here only means so much' Tennessee's seniors are chasing something Saturday, a missing piece of a legacy of sorts. A Sweet 16 is out there for the Vols against Duke. https://t.co/xmnXmY0ICp — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) March 17, 2023

Rick Barnes discusses Tennessee’s second round NCAA Tournament matchup versus Duke. https://t.co/qiKrzh5tSK — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire