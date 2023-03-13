2023 NCAA Seed List Revealed: Where Do Mountain West Teams Come In?

Four team Mountain West

Where did the committee rank the MW?

The Mountain West is a four-bid team this year and for the consecutive years with San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada, and Boise State earning a bid.

FOUR

BID

MOUNTAIN WEST pic.twitter.com/XbNjjg8mka — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) March 12, 2023

San Diego State earned a fifth seed and is placed at 17th overall, Utah State is a 10th seed and 40th overall, Boise State is also a 10 seed and 37th overall, and Nevada is an 11th seed in the opening round game as 46th overall.

1. Alabama (29-5)

2. Houston (31-3)

3. Kansas (27-7)

4. Purdue (295)

5. UCLA (29-5)

6. Texas (26-8)

7. Arizona (286)

8. Marquette (28-6)

9. Baylor (22-10)

10. Gonzaga (28 – 5)

11. Kansas St. (23-9)

12. Xavier (25-9)

13. UConn (25-8)

14. Tennessee (23 – 10)

15. Indiana (22-11)

16. Virginia (25 – 7)

17. San Diego St. (27 – 6)

18. Duke (26-8)

19. Saint Mary’s (CA) (26-7)

20. Miami (FL) (25-7)

21. lowa St. (19 – 13)

22. Creighton (21 – 12)

23. Kentucky (21 – 11)

24. TCU (21-12)

25. Texas A&M (25 – 9)

26. Michigan St. (19 – 12)

27. Missouri (24-9)

28. Northwestern (21 – 11)

29. Memphis (26-8)

30. Arkansas (20 – 13)

31. Maryland (21-12)

32. lowa (1913)

33. Fla. Atlantic (31-3)

34. West Virginia (19 – 14)

35. Auburn (20-12)

36. Illinois (2012)

37. Boise St. (24 – 9)

38. Penn St. (22-13)

39. Southern California (22 – 10)

40. Utah St. (26-8)

41. NC State (23-10)

42. Providence (21-11)

43. Mississippi St. (21-12)

44. Pittsburgh (22-11)

45. Arizona St. (22-12)

46. Nevada (22-10)

47. Col. of Charleston (31-3)

48. Oral Roberts (30-4)

49. Drake (27-7)

50. VCU (27-7)

51. Kent St. (28-6)

52. lona (27-7)

53. Furman (27-7)

54. Louisiana (26- 7)

55. Kennesaw St. (26-8)

56 UC Santa Barbara (27 – 7)

57. Grand Canyon (24-11)

58. Montana St. (25) – 9)

59. Vermont (23-10)

60. Colgate (26-8)

61. Princeton (21 – 8)

62. UNC Asheville (27-7)

63. Northern Ky. (22 – 12)

64. Howard (22 – 12)

65. A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10)

66. Texas Southern (14-20)

67. Southeast Mo. St. (1916)

68. FDU (19-15)

More NCAA Tournament!

