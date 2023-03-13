2023 NCAA Seed List Revealed: Where Do Mountain West Teams Come In?
Four team Mountain West
Where did the committee rank the MW?
The Mountain West is a four-bid team this year and for the consecutive years with San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada, and Boise State earning a bid.
San Diego State earned a fifth seed and is placed at 17th overall, Utah State is a 10th seed and 40th overall, Boise State is also a 10 seed and 37th overall, and Nevada is an 11th seed in the opening round game as 46th overall.
1. Alabama (29-5)
2. Houston (31-3)
3. Kansas (27-7)
4. Purdue (295)
5. UCLA (29-5)
6. Texas (26-8)
7. Arizona (286)
8. Marquette (28-6)
9. Baylor (22-10)
10. Gonzaga (28 – 5)
11. Kansas St. (23-9)
12. Xavier (25-9)
13. UConn (25-8)
14. Tennessee (23 – 10)
15. Indiana (22-11)
16. Virginia (25 – 7)
17. San Diego St. (27 – 6)
18. Duke (26-8)
19. Saint Mary’s (CA) (26-7)
20. Miami (FL) (25-7)
21. lowa St. (19 – 13)
22. Creighton (21 – 12)
23. Kentucky (21 – 11)
24. TCU (21-12)
25. Texas A&M (25 – 9)
26. Michigan St. (19 – 12)
27. Missouri (24-9)
28. Northwestern (21 – 11)
29. Memphis (26-8)
30. Arkansas (20 – 13)
31. Maryland (21-12)
32. lowa (1913)
33. Fla. Atlantic (31-3)
34. West Virginia (19 – 14)
35. Auburn (20-12)
36. Illinois (2012)
37. Boise St. (24 – 9)
38. Penn St. (22-13)
39. Southern California (22 – 10)
40. Utah St. (26-8)
41. NC State (23-10)
42. Providence (21-11)
43. Mississippi St. (21-12)
44. Pittsburgh (22-11)
45. Arizona St. (22-12)
46. Nevada (22-10)
47. Col. of Charleston (31-3)
48. Oral Roberts (30-4)
49. Drake (27-7)
50. VCU (27-7)
51. Kent St. (28-6)
52. lona (27-7)
53. Furman (27-7)
54. Louisiana (26- 7)
55. Kennesaw St. (26-8)
56 UC Santa Barbara (27 – 7)
57. Grand Canyon (24-11)
58. Montana St. (25) – 9)
59. Vermont (23-10)
60. Colgate (26-8)
61. Princeton (21 – 8)
62. UNC Asheville (27-7)
63. Northern Ky. (22 – 12)
64. Howard (22 – 12)
65. A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10)
66. Texas Southern (14-20)
67. Southeast Mo. St. (1916)
68. FDU (19-15)
