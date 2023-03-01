2023 NCAA men’s basketball head coach salaries methodology
USA TODAY Sports requested all forms of compensation for the men’s basketball head coach, and/or acquired the federal tax return, from each school in the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences and from each school outside those conferences whose team has appeared in at least three of the past five NCAA Tournaments.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 NCAA men’s basketball head coach salaries methodology