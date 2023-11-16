2023 NCAA football strength coach salaries methodology

Methodology

To determine the total pay packages of Football Bowl Subdivision strength coaches for their current contract years, USA TODAY Sports requested contracts and related documents for the coaches at all schools that are subject to open-records disclosure or must make some type of disclosure about employees’ pay. About 20 FBS schools or athletics departments are private or are public schools covered under state law exempting them from releasing full compensation data on coaches.

A not available (–) in the chart denotes schools that are private or did not release the information.

Except as noted, listings are based on schools’ strength coach as of Aug. 1, 2023.

COMPENSATION CATEGORIES

TOTAL PAY: Includes base salary on an annualized basis; annualized income from contract provisions other than base salary paid, or guaranteed, by the university or affiliated organizations, such as a foundation. Examples include payments in consideration for: shoe and apparel use; television, radio or other media appearances; personal appearances. Except as noted, these amounts are based on the coach’s annual pay rate for a full, standard-length contract year; they do not reflect amounts earned for a partial year worked immediately after hiring or a partial year worked at an annual pay rate other than the current amount.

It also includes deferred payments earned annually, conditional or otherwise; contractual annual expense accounts (if unaudited) or housing allowances; signing and other one-time bonuses earned in the current contract year.

It does not include amounts paid by the school in conjunction with a buyout a coach owed his previous employer; the value of standard university benefits such as health care or the value of potentially taxable items such as cars; country club memberships; game tickets; and the value of spouse/family travel. It also does not include athletically related compensation received from non-university sources. (The NCAA requires athletics department employees to annually disclose athletically related income from non-university sources if it totals more than $600 in a year.)

MAXIMUM BONUS: The greatest amount that can be received if the team meets on-field performance goals (including win totals, bowl game appearances, conference and national championships, coaching awards, etc.), academic or player-conduct goals.

ASSISTANT COACHES PAY: Sum of the total pay figures for the assistant coaches at the given school, not including the strength coach.

HEAD COACH PAY: Amount of total pay for 2023 for the head coach at the assistant coach’s school.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football strength coach salaries methodology for 2023