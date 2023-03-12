2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket announced

It’s about time for all the March Madness to begin.

It wasn’t the year anyone wanted or thought would occur this season for Ohio State, but the NCAA Tournament is something everyone can still get behind as most sports fans’ favorite time of the year.

In case you are looking for the complete NCAA Tournament bracket for the 2023 version of March Mayhem, we’ve got it here thanks to the big reveal that happened on Sunday evening. All told, there are eight Big Ten teams in action and four games taking place in Columbus this year, so there’s still plenty to root for.

Here is a complete look at the bracket for you to use as you fill out all of the brackets that will get busted here beginning this week.

Things start on Tuesday with the first four, so get those pencils and erasers ready.

