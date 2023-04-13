Play-in reactions & NBA Playoffs 1st round preview | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake and Dan are back with another episode of No Cap Room, and this one starts fast with some “takes from the couch” while the guys were watching the Hawks, Bulls, Lakers & Thunder win their play-in games earlier in the week.

After talking their way through the play-in, the guys preview all 8 series that will kick off the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Do the Lakers have enough to get by the Grizzlies? Did the Kings draw the worst possible matchup in the Warriors? Does anyone think the Bucks are going to be threatened by the Bulls or Heat? Find out the answers to these questions and a lot more in this NBA Playoffs preview episode of No Cap Room!

