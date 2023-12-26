2023 NBA moments that fueled fandom - Kings light the beam

Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer details how Sacramento’s surge to relevance - and the rally behind its purple beam - carried the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Video Transcript

JAKE FISCHER: The thing that fueled our fandom in 2023 that I enjoyed the most was the Sacramento Kings lighting the beam and making the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. I flew out to Northern California right as the Kings went on a seven game win streak, and just felt the energy coursing from the bottom of Golden 1 Center, up through the rafters, and out to outer space with a giant purple blast that Vivek Ranadivé says you can see from space, and it was a joy to behold.

And then watched the Kings continue to go on a run all the way to the 3 seed into a really fun game 7 against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round. De'Aaron Fox has established himself as a legitimate all-star in the wake of the Tyrese Haliburton trade and the all-star center who came back for Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis, works perfectly. He's a great offensive hub to do pick and pop stuff and dribble handoff stuff, and the Kings are one of the best offenses the NBA's ever seen, literally.

Historically, their numbers have been great. They are still a plucky playoff contender as 2023 turns into 2024, and I couldn't be happier for the good people of Sacramento.