2023 NBA mock draft roundup: Where Alabama players are projected to be selected
On Thursday night, the 2023 NBA draft will get underway from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and as many as three former Alabama basketball stars could hear their names called.
The freshman duo of Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney are both expected to be selected in the first round with Miller potentially being the No. 2 overall selection right behind the French unicorn, Victor Wembanyama.
The third Tide star who could potentially be drafted is sophomore Charles Bedikao who surprisingly surrendered his remaining college eligibility to remain in the draft. Bediako has a slim chance of being selected in the second round, but most draft experts believe the 7-footer will go undrafted.
Roll Tide Wire has assembled a list of eight different mock drafts from various outlets to give you a better idea of where each of the former Alabama standouts could be selected on Thursday night.
USA TODAY, Bryan Kalbrosky
2. Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets
26. Noah Clowney – Indiana Pacers
Click here for USA TODAY’s full mock draft
Tankathon
3. Brandon Miller – Portland Trail Blazers
22. Noah Clowney – Brooklyn Nets
Click here for Tankathon’s full mock draft
ESPN, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo
2. Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets
21. Noah Clowney – Brooklyn Nets
Click here for ESPN’s full mock draft
The Ringer, Kevin O'Connor
2. Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets
14. Noah Clowney – New Orleans Pelicans
50. Charles Bediako – Oklahoma City Thunder
Click here for The Ringer’s full mock draft
The Athletic, Sam Vecenie
3. Brandon Miller – Portland Trail Blazers
20. Noah Clowney – Houston Rockets
Click here for The Athletic’s full mock draft
CBS Sports, Gary Parrish
2. Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets
22. Noah Clowney – Brooklyn Nets
Click here for CBS Sports’ full mock draft
Yahoo! Sports, Krysten Peek
3. Brandon Miller – Portland Trail Blazers
23. Noah Clowney – Portland Trail Blazers
Click here for Yahoo! Sports’ full mock draft
Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman
3. Brandon Miller – Portland Trail Blazers
24. Noah Clowney – Sacramento Kings
Click here for Bleacher Reports’ full mock draft
