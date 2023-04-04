2023 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Making the case for Brandon Miller at No. 2 over Scoot Henderson

It's officially NBA Draft season after the UConn Huskies cut down the nets and were named national champions on Monday. This NCAA tournament was like no other tournament in years past with only one player projected in the draft's top five competing. It was an underwhelming showing from the top prospects in the tournament with most top players seeing early exits.

Alabama freshman Brandon Miller was held scoreless for the only time this season in the first round against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and put up disappointing numbers as a whole, going 8 for 41 from the field and 3 of 19 from 3-point range over three games. Despite a poor tournament showing, his body of work throughout the season is garnering buzz among NBA scouts and executives of possibly going No. 2 over Scoot Henderson.

Miller, at 6-foot-9, has intangibles that many teams covet in a rebuild process. He can score at every level and connected on 38% of his 3-point attempts. His defensive versatility and the way he can change the pace of the game with getting stops and blocks is one of the most underrated parts of his game. He also has the capability to take over, making big plays down the stretch and getting a bucket when the game is on the line. He demonstrated that twice in an overtime win over South Carolina on Feb. 22 when he not only scored the winning bucket in OT, but he also made the play to send it into extra minutes, all while putting up an impressive 41 points.

Henderson, for his part, is the best guard in this draft class. His NBA comparison is a mixture between a young Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook, with how explosive he is and how he creates for others. Henderson is not necessarily limited at 6-2, but with Miller's length and the way he can impact a team from multiple spots on the floor, there will be some teams that seriously consider (and could take) Miller with the No. 2 pick.

There will be more clarity after the NBA Draft lottery on May 16 on real options at No. 2 and whether it will be Henderson or Miller. Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' latest first- and second-round projections for the 2023 NBA Draft in June.

Note: The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited their second-round picks in 2023 due to tampering and violating free agency rules.

(Draft order is from Tankathon as of April 3.)

1. Detroit Pistons: C Victor Wembanyama

Ht./Wt.: 7-3, 209 pounds | Metropolitans 92 (France)

The conversation for the No. 1 pick has been closed for quite some time (at least since October when Wembanyama and Henderson squared off). If anyone forgot how special of talent Wembanyama is while watching March Madness, he reminded everyone in his most recent game against Monaco where he tip-dunked his own stepback 3 off the miss.

Wemby not human confirmed 👽



— Ball Don't Lie (@Balldontlie) April 2, 2023

Wembanyama has scored in double digits in all but one game this season for Metropolitans 92 and continues to lead all players in the French Betclic League in points (21) rebounds (9.7) and blocks (3.2).

2. Houston Rockets: G/F Brandon Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama

The Rockets could be a team eyeing Miller if they land the second pick. Houston already has guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in the backcourt and could use Miller's help defensively with his length and also his 3-point shooting as a wing player who can also handle the ball.

3. San Antonio Spurs: G Scoot Henderson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 196 pounds | G League Ignite

Henderson hasn't played since March 9 and it was one of his best games of the season where he posted 15 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds. What he's managed to do in the G League and dominate for two seasons is incredible, and he'll have one of the biggest advantages heading into the NBA next season already playing with NBA rules and spacing.

G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is one of the best guards in the 2023 NBA Draft class. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports)

4. Charlotte Hornets: G Amen Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Overtime Elite

Because of the way he creates off the dribble with more ease and has a fluidity to his game as a primary ball-handler, Amen edges out his brother just a tad as an NBA prospect. Both are big-time athletes who have an explosive first step. Once teams start getting both players in for individual workouts, it's hard to imagine the twins to not be selected one right after the other. In his final season with Overtime Elite, Amen hit the game-winner during the OTE finals in Game 2 and led his team, City Reapers, to the championship.

5. Portland Trail Blazers: G Ausar Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Overtime Elite

Ausar, like his twin brother, is an elite athlete and also a tenacious defender. Last season for Overtime Elite, he recorded seven blocks in a single game two times and, on the offensive side, was also OTE's scoring champion, averaging 20.8 points per game. Ausar has shown strides in his outside shot and it's an area both players continue to work on. During the OTE playoffs last month, Ausar connected on 5-of-10 attempts from 3 in Game 2 and 4-of-9 attempts in Game 5.

6. Indiana Pacers: F Jarace Walker

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 240 pounds | Class: Freshman | Houston

Walker's size and defensive versatility make him an intriguing prospect inside the top 10. He has the most NBA-ready frame for a big and is comfortable stepping outside the paint and knocking down shots. His rim protection is what shined in the tournament, recording 12 blocks in three games. Offensively, his shot-creation off the dribble remains a work in progress, and while he's a proficient spot-up shooter, there are some limitations to his offensive game extended past the 3-point line.

7. Washington Wizards: G Cam Whitmore

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Villanova

Whitmore is one of the most powerful guards with the ball in his hands and ran through plenty of players in the Big East during his disappointing year at Villanova. Some scouts are having trouble getting a true read on Whitmore as a prospect. At times, he appeared disconnected from his team and uninterested but when he did turn it on, it's easy to see why he's considered a top-10 prospect. He has decent length and creates good separation off the dribble. He makes good reads with the ball in his hands but is a score-first guard who has a lot of untapped potential.

8. Orlando Magic: G Anthony Black

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Black had some growing pains this season, but found ways to improve and positively impact the team over the course of the season. With his height and size as a primary ball-handler, Black is able to see over defenses and make sharp passes, averaging 3.9 assists this season, and was arguably one of the best passers in the SEC. His jumper and extended range have been an area he's worked on and despite the underwhelming numbers of shooting 30% from 3 and 70% from the free-throw line, he has solid shooting form that isn't too concerning to scouts and how he projects as a NBA prospect.

Arkansas guard Anthony Black drives against Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. during a game last month. (Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)

9. Utah Jazz: G Gradey Dick

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

There is a lot to like about Dick as a prospect. He has extensive outside shooting, defensive toughness and length as perimeter player. During the season, he consistently made plays and reads that looked well above his first year as a freshman, but he disappeared a little bit in postseason play. Dick would lose a man on defense for a backdoor cut for easy buckets. On offense, there were missed opportunities to post up smaller guards who were on him in mismatch situations. Overall, he did enough and showcased upside as a prospect that is valuable to multiple teams at the NBA level.

10. Dallas Mavericks: G Nick Smith Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Smith Jr. missed 19 games at the start of the season and most scouts didn't think he'd come back after so much time off the court. Instead of ducking competition or worrying about being exposed, Smith Jr. rejoined his team and helped lead them to the Sweet 16. Smith Jr. hit the game-winner in the SEC tournament to advance past Auburn and he's a high-volume scorer who continuously works on his craft, particularly soft touches around the rim and shot creation off the dribble.

11. Oklahoma City Thunder: G/F Taylor Hendricks

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCF

Hendricks continues to be a consistent riser in the draft due to his size and the way he seemingly plays positionless basketball. His versatility in this range might make him more appealing than the other guards because he has multiple skills at a different position and plenty of upside. Because of his length, he's a proficient spot-up shooter, particularly in the corner, and shows signs of being a reliable secondary scorer at the next level.

12. Orlando Magic: G Keyonte George

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

George struggled in his final five games of the season after sustaining a severe ankle sprain in a game against Texas on Feb. 25. Any NBA fans tuning into to watch George play for the first time during the NCAA tournament did not get an accurate sample size of what kind of prospect he is. Make no mistake, George is arguably the best shooting guard off the dribble and has scoring instincts that NBA teams love in young prospects. He connected on five 3-pointers in five games this season, and makes good reads off the wing when trying to dish out pocket passes or get the defense to collapse when driving baseline.

13. Utah Jazz: G Cason Wallace

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Wallace is the best on-ball defender in this draft class but playing in Kentucky's system this year gave scouts little insight to the depth of his offensive game. He can easily guard both backcourt positions at the NBA level and the added pressure on guards could turn to easy offense and disrupt the flow of the opposing team. His size and high overall basketball IQ will make it hard for teams to pass on him in the late lottery to mid-first round.

14. Toronto Raptors: G Jalen Hood-Schifino

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Indiana

Hood-Schifino is a tough guard who makes good reads off the dribble and as the season went on, his 3-point read off the pick-and-roll improved. His release looks smoother and the ball placement is a bit higher than when he was five-star high school recruit. His footwork on defense and the way he uses his body to direct players, instead of reaching, is what stands out and will translate at the next level. Prior to the college season starting, Hood-Schifino was one of the best defensive guards at Chris Paul's camp in Los Angeles and even locked up Paul and Devin Booker a couple times with NBA scouts watching from the sidelines.

Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino passes the ball as Kent State guard Malique Jacobs defends during a game last month. (Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports)

Post Lottery

15: Atlanta Hawks: F G.G. Jackson

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | South Carolina

There were plenty of ups and downs this season for Jackson as he adjusted to the physicality of the game better than expected after reclassifying up a grade to join South Carolina a year early. It's the way he handled frustrations with playing time and touches on offense off the court on social media that he'll have to answer for during the pre-draft process. Jackson averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds during his freshman year.

16. New Orleans Pelicans: G Kobe Bufkin

Ht./Wt.: 6-4 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Michigan

Bufkin is a late draft riser after a strong finish to the season. His playing time tripled from 10.6 minutes as a freshman to 34 minutes as a sophomore and he showed more poise as a primary ball-handler. Bufkin's change of pace and competitive edge that he displays on the court makes him an intriguing prospect in the mid-first round.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: G Jett Howard

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Michigan

Howard had a rocky end to the season after suffering an ankle injury. He has great size at the guard position and has excellent shooting instincts, particularly from 3-point range where he excels at creating space. He's not too aggressive when the ball is in his hands. His athleticism doesn't shine through like other prospects in this draft class, converting on only three dunks this season.

18. Houston Rockets: G Rayan Rupert

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 192 pounds | New Zealand Breakers

A long guard with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Rupert has the makeup to be a decent three-and-D wing at the next level. He's just 18 years old and will need some development to work out his young tendencies in his game, particularly on offense and his shot selection.

19. Golden State Warriors: G Jordan Hawkins

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Connecticut

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson aren't going to be around forever and as the Warriors begin to build the next group of players coming up, Hawkins would fit right in as another Splash Brother. He has the confidence and range to shoot it from anywhere and was instrumental in Connecticut's dominating tournament run this year.

20. Miami Heat: F Kris Murray

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Junior | Iowa

Murray is the twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, who was drafted with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft. The Iowa forward showed a lot of improvement over the last two seasons and capped off his junior year with first-team All-Big Ten honors. His defense is what separates him from other forwards in this draft class, being able to guard multiple positions.

Iowa forward Kris Murray shoots the ball while Indiana guard Trey Galloway defends during a February game. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

21. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Leonard Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 215 pounds | G League Ignite

At just 19 years old, Miller is averaging a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds) in the G League against former professionals and players much older than him. He recorded seven double-doubles in February, the most out of any player in the G League for the month. He will need to improve as a shooter, but Miller has the tools to be an impact player at the next level with his 7-foot-2 wingspan.

22. Brooklyn Nets: G/F Brice Sensabaugh

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Ohio State

Sensabaugh plays bigger than his 6-foot-6 frame and is a hard-nosed wing who will bury smaller guards on the block if they let him get the inside position. He's a little bit of a streaky shooter from behind the arc and found more success in the catch-and-shoot as opposed to taking players off the dribble. The freshman averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds during his one year at Ohio State.

23. Portland Trail Blazers: F Noah Clowney

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama

Clowney's freshman season stats don't necessarily stand out right away but as one of the youngest bigs in this draft class, he projects as a player with a lot of NBA potential. He played a little inconsistent on a deep Alabama team, but he always seemed to do the little things well like grabbing key rebounds, winning 50/50 balls and knocking down open 3s with confidence. Not yet 19 years old, Clowney will need some development but has already shown glimpses of what he can be as a modern-NBA big.

24. Sacramento Kings: G/F Maxwell Lewis

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Pepperdine

Lewis started off the season hot and shot up draft boards, but cooled a bit as the season came to an end. Pepperdine was 9-22 for the season and although Lewis has elite scoring instincts (averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds), he'll have to answer to why it couldn't translate to more wins in a non-Power 5 conference where they finished last with only two wins in the WCC.

25. Indiana Pacers: G Colby Jones

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Xavier

Jones showcased his improved jumper this season at Xavier, but the most underrated part of his game is how well he sees the floor and the vision he has to find his teammates when getting downhill. During Xavier's three games in the NCAA tournament, Jones averaged 5.6 assists and only two turnovers in 36 minutes on the court.

26. Memphis Grizzlies: F Keyontae Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 230 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas State

Johnson capped off his incredible comeback year with a run to the Elite Eight. He shot the ball well from 3-point range, averaging 40% on the season, and is one of the most exciting players in transition who loves to play above the rim. Where Johnson falls in the draft will likely depend on his medicals, but he's done enough this year to prove to NBA scouts he can play at the next level and positively impact any team.

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson has shown he can play at the NBA level. (Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports)

27. Utah Jazz: F Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245 pounds | Class: Senior | Indiana

Jackson-Davis made a strong statement to close out the season and showed how valuable he is in a two-man game off ball screens and in high-low situations. He might not be the biggest forward in this draft class, but he has crafty footwork around the rim and a much improved midrange game.

28. Charlotte Hornets: G Jalen Wilson

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | Kansas

Wilson showed improvement from his sophomore year to junior year and proved to scouts there's still room for growth in his game. His outside shot started to fall more consistently and his body control when getting in the lane got better. There's always hesitation in drafting older players, but Wilson could be plugged in right away and give solid minutes to a secondary unit.

29. Indiana Pacers: C Kyle Filipowski

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 230 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Although the 7-footer showed promising upside as a pick-and-pop big, he didn't shoot it very consistently from deep (28% from 3-point range). He adds a lot of value in mismatch situations and isn't afraid to put it on the floor. He's a physical, competitive big and it's clear he takes feedback well from his coaches and tries to implement it into his game immediately. Where there will be hesitation is defensively when he has to step out and guard the perimeter. His lateral quickness and keeping players in front remains an area of development.

30. Los Angeles Clippers: G Dariq Whitehead

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Whitehead had a disappointing freshman year at Duke that was plagued with injuries to start the season and couldn't really find any rhythm in the rotation once the Blue Devils started to get hot toward the end of the year. His size and upside should still get him first-round looks and it might just be a case of a bad fit for a college season and he'll settle in with more freedom and spacing at the NBA level.

Duke forward Dariq Whitehead shoots over Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi during the NCAA tournament. (Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports)

Second Round

31. Detroit Pistons: G Terquavion Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 165 pounds | Class: Sophomore | NC State

32. Indiana Pacers: G/F Bilal Coulibaly

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 220 pounds | Metropolitans 92 (France)

33. San Antonio Spurs: C Dereck Lively II

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

34. Charlotte Hornets: G Marcus Sasser

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Houston

35. Boston Celtics: G Julian Strawther

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Gonzaga

36. Sacramento Kings: G Brandin Podziemski

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 205 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Santa Clara

37. Orlando Magic: G Ricky Council IV

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Arkansas

38. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Amari Bailey

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCLA

UCLA guard Amari Bailey controls the ball against UNC Asheville guard Caleb Burgess during a game last month. (Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports)

39. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | UCLA

40. Denver Nuggets: C James Nnaji

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 200 pounds | Barcelona

41. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Dillon Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Texas

42. Washington Wizards: G/F Sidy Cissoko

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | G League Ignite

43. Memphis Grizzlies: F DaRon Holmes II

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Dayton

44. Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Nikola Đurišić

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 214 pounds | Mega Basket (Serbia)

45. San Antonio Spurs: G Emoni Bates

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 170 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Eastern Michigan

46. Los Angeles Lakers: F Azuolas Tubelis

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 245 pounds | Class: Junior | Arizona

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis shoots over Arizona State guard Devan Cambridge during a game last month. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports)

47. Atlanta Hawks: C Tristan Vukčević

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 230 pounds | KK Partizan (Serbia)

48. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Judah Mintz

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 172 pounds | Class: Freshman | Syracuse

49. Los Angeles Clippers: G Trey Alexander

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Creighton

50. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Andre Jackson Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6 210 pounds | Class: Junior | Connecticut

51. Phoenix Suns: G Reece Beekman

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Virginia

52. Brooklyn Nets: G Terrence Shannon Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Illinois

53. Minnesota Timberwolves: C Adama Sanogo

Ht./Wt.: 6-9 245 pounds | Class: Junior | Connecticut

54. Sacramento Kings: G Jaylen Clark

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | UCLA

55. Indiana Pacers: G/F Kobe Brown

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 250 pounds | Class: Senior | Missouri

Missouri guard Kobe Brown reacts after scoring a basket against Utah State during the NCAA tournament. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

56. Memphis Grizzlies: F Coleman Hawkins

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | Illinois

57. Forfeited pick

58. Forfeited pick

59. Washington Wizards: F Drew Timme

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Gonzaga

60. Milwaukee Bucks: G Baylor Scheierman

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | Creighton