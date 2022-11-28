2023 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Brandon Miller, Anthony Black are early stock risers

PORTLAND, Oregon — The college basketball season is underway and a few players are emerging as early draft stock risers after a week of Thanksgiving tournaments from Hawaii to the Bahamas.

Arkansas freshman Anthony Black averaged 22.3 points over three games during the Maui Invitational. Alabama freshman Brandon Miller showed why he could potentially be a top-five draft pick after dropping 24 points (4-for-7 from 3-point range) in an impressive win over Michigan State during the PK85 Invitational. Connecticut sophomore Jordan Hawkins shot lights out, draining eight threes in two games in the same tournament.

The top spots are not moving with 7-foot-4 French center Victor Wembanyama as the favored No. 1 pick and G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson taking the No. 2 slot. There will be plenty of movement throughout the college season and into the NBA draft on June 22.

Here's the latest look at the 2023 NBA draft and Yahoo Sports' projections for the first round.

(Draft order is from Tankathon as of Nov. 27.)

The latest NBA mock draft after Feast Week basketball tournaments. (Graphic by Erick Parra Monroy/Yahoo Sports)

1. Detroit Pistons: C Victor Wembanyama

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 209 pounds | Metropolitans 92 (France)

Wembanyama is averaging 23.2 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and currently ranks in the LNB Pro A league's top six in scoring (No. 1), rebounds, blocks and efficiency rating. Wembanyama did enough during two games in Las Vegas in October to solidify himself as the No. 1 overall pick and could have shut it down and not logged a single minute of five-on-five basketball until the draft. Instead, he's played in all league games and helped the French national team qualify for the FIBA World Cup, going 2-0 in pool play (averaging 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds). He continues to do things that no other player can do, whether that's making one-footed 3-pointers with ease or taking players off the dribble behind the arc and finishing with a layup with his incredible wingspan, when the average player would have to settle for a pull-up jumper. The Wembanyama Show is here to stay and there will be several teams vying for a shot at him come draft lottery night on May 16.

Your occasional reminder that Victor Wembanyama is unreal 🤯pic.twitter.com/mHphMabFoG — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 20, 2022

2. Orlando Magic: G Scoot Henderson

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 196 pounds | G League Ignite

Henderson is 18 years old and completely dominating the G League in his second year. In a win over Santa Cruz on Nov. 14, Henderson recorded a career-high 16 assists and added 18 points, six rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes. Henderson is averaging 21.2 points and 5.8 assists for the season and continues to make a strong, unanimous case for the No. 2 draft spot.

"I'm one of none," Henderson told Yahoo Sports. "Very few come like me ... just my competitiveness and the dog in me."

3. Houston Rockets: G Brandon Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama

Miller passes the eye test and fits the mold as a future pro with his long frame, tight handle and consistent outside shooting. In a win over Michigan State, Miller was the best shooter on the court, connecting on four 3-pointers (including a long three at the end of the half and taking only four dribbles to go the length of the court). Miller has the length and speed to guard positions 1-4 and is a great defender off the switch on the wing. In a modern NBA game that values long, versatile guards, Miller is an intriguing prospect inside the top five and can be a plug-and-play guy right away with the way he shoots the ball and his intensity on the court. The Alabama guard is averaging 20.5 points and 9.2 rebounds and shooting 52.4% from 3-point range to start the season.

4. San Antonio Spurs: G Amen Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Overtime Elite

Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.3 steals this season. He is a phenomenal playmaker and loves to play above the rim when he finds gaps in the defense or an open lane in transition. Thompson is playing alongside his twin brother, Ausar, for his final OTE season before the pair hit the NBA.

"It’s probably the last time, for a minute, that we’ll be on the court at the same time," Amen told Yahoo Sports. "It’s just funny, even after a year not playing together, some of the stuff is still there. I can trust to make a certain pass because it’s just instinct and I know where he’s going to be."

5. Charlotte Hornets: G Ausar Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Overtime Elite

Watching the Thompson twins play together, it's sometimes difficult to tell who's who. Both play with incredible pace and make great reads when getting into the lane. Ausar is equally explosive in transition and is a slightly better defender, particularly when chasing down blocks or rotating off the weakside block. He excels at turning defense into offense and has a fast-twitch, get-out-and-go style of play. Ausar is currently averaging 20.3 points, five rebounds, 5.3 assists and four steals per game to start the season.

6. New Orleans Pelicans: G Nick Smith Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Smith Jr. is currently out with a minor knee injury and has yet to play in a college game. During a preseason exhibition game against No. 4 Texas, Smith Jr. showcased his elite passing when getting downhill and a smooth floater in the lane. He shoots the three-ball well and he's always looking to push the ball up and keep pressure on the defense. For a freshman, he handles the ball with confidence, looks comfortable as the primary ball handler and will make the extra pass whether that's while driving baseline and hitting a shooter in the corner or a big off the pick-and-pop.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder: G/F Dillon Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Texas

The NBA values young players with untapped potential and Mitchell, 19, has a ton of upside. Nearly all of his points this season have been in the paint, with impressive alley-oop dunks in a high-low situation or by creeping in from the short corner when his defender collapses to help on drives. He crashes the offensive boards hard, providing numerous second opportunities for Texas. With all the outside shooting weapons Texas has with Tyrese Hunter, Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice, Mitchell hasn't had to step outside and knock down deep shots. This is an area of development for Mitchell and something NBA scouts want to see from him, but he's working on his shot and getting plenty of shots up at practice.

"I just want to show NBA scouts my motor and versatility," Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. "I know my role is going to be different every night, and I'm here to do whatever is asked of me from Coach [Chris] Beard and my teammates."

8. Orlando Magic: G Anthony Black

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Black averaged 22.3 points per game while shooting 55% from the field, 40% from three and 86.4% from the free-throw line over the course of three games at the Maui Invitational. Black's role has increased since teammate Smith Jr. has been sidelined to start the season. He is a long, versatile guard on both ends of the floor. After an underwhelming start to the season, Black emerged as one of the biggest draft stock risers after the Thanksgiving week of tournaments.

9. Brooklyn Nets: G Cason Wallace

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Wallace is making a strong case as the best on-ball defender in college hoops. He's so effective defensively and impacts different areas of the floor, whether that's deflecting a pass, contesting deep shots or dropping down low off the switch and blocking shots. He's playing more off the ball with Sahvir Wheeler playing the point and is still adjusting when he's pushed to the wing. He's strong with the ball, has great hands and favors finishing on the right side of the rim.

10. Miami Heat: G Dariq Whitehead

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Whitehead is still on restricted minutes after coming off a foot injury that required surgery in August. The product of powerhouse Montverde Academy, Whitehead can score at every level, has great body control at the rim and can slide into any position on the perimeter. His role on this Duke squad will continue to increase as he gets more minutes in five-on-five action.

11. New York Knicks: G Keyonte George

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

George is averaging 14.8 points and five assists to start the season on a veteran Baylor team. He's proven early that he's a gifted scorer and plays well alongside other talented guards (LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler). George has always been a high-volume shooter and his shot selection needs to improve, but head coach Scott Drew is not limiting him at all right now. George has great size and has really improved his body heading into the season. With his high IQ and scoring instincts, he'll be a player for teams to watch throughout the season.

12. New York Knicks: F Jarace Walker

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Houston

There are few players in this draft class who have the body type and skill set defensively as Walker. He can swing between small forward and the five in a small-ball lineup with his size, versatility and footwork in the lane. Houston is one of the top teams in the nation, and Walker does a little bit of everything each game. He's not a dominant scorer but put up 23 points in the season opener, and he'll do all the little things to help Kelvin Sampson's team win.

13. Golden State Warriors: G Gradey Dick

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

The Jayhawks lost a great perimeter shooter in Christian Braun to the NBA last season and added another sharpshooting wing with Dick. He's not afraid to step up and take over when the game is on line, like he did against Duke to kick off the season. Dick gets to his spots easily with the ball in his hands and moves very well off the ball. If his defender turns his back for a second, Dick is gone either slipping for the backdoor or getting a first step coming off the screen for an open shot.

14. Utah Jazz: G Cam Whitmore

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Villanova

Whitmore is still sidelined with a thumb injury that required surgery prior to the season. There is no timetable for his return and there is little information surrounding Whitmore and whether he's participating in five-on-five drills in practice. Last summer, Whitmore led Team USA to a gold medal in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds throughout the tournament.

Post Lottery

15: Toronto Raptors: C Kel'el Ware

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 225 pounds | Class: Freshman | Oregon

16. New York Knicks: G Terquavion Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 165 pounds | Class: Sophomore | NC State

17. Memphis Grizzlies: F Kris Murray

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Junior | Iowa

Iowa's Kris Murray in action against Seton Hall at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 16, 2022. Iowa defeated Seton Hall 83-67. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

18. New York Knicks: G Jalen Wilson

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | Kansas

19. Utah Jazz: F G.G. Jackson

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | South Carolina

20. Los Angeles Clippers: G Rayan Rupert

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 192 pounds | New Zealand Breakers

21. Indiana Pacers: C Kyle Filipowski

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 230 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

22. Sacramento Kings: G J.J. Starling

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Notre Dame

23. Utah Jazz: C Dereck Lively II

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

24. Atlanta Hawks: G Jett Howard

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Michigan

Michigan's Jett Howard shoots a free throw during the second half against Jackson State on Nov. 23, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

25. Charlotte Hornets: G/F Maxwell Lewis

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Pepperdine

26. Los Angeles Lakers: F Leonard Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 211 pounds | G League Ignite

27. Phoenix Suns: G/F Jalen Bridges

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | Baylor

28. Indiana Pacers: G Jordan Hawkins

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Connecticut

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante during the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports)

29. Houston Rockets: G Emoni Bates

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 175 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Eastern Michigan

30. Indiana Pacers: G Amari Bailey

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCLA