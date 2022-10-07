2023 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson atop loaded draft class after Las Vegas showcase

LAS VEGAS — The 2023 NBA draft is shaping up to be a very memorable one with a very deep, talented class. At the top is a generational-type talent who will take the NBA by storm in less than a year, Victor Wembanyama. Some of the best players in the NBA had high praise for the 7-foot-3, 18-year-old out of France. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was more than impressed after watching him play earlier this week.

"Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien," James said. "No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor. His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots. He's for sure a generational-type talent."

Wembanyama also left a lasting impression on a player he's been compared to, Kevin Durant. "The league is really in trouble when he comes in ... Everybody's really excited for his arrival to the league," Durant said Thursday night.

This draft is like no other draft and there could possibly be only one college player drafted in the top five, with other pro option routes being considered for the top talent coming up. The college season is less than a month away and there are a lot of young, high-level players that could go the first round.

Here's an early look at 2023 NBA draft and Yahoo Sports' projections for the first round.

(Draft order is from Tankathon as of Oct. 4.)

1. San Antonio Spurs: C Victor Wembanyama

Ht./Wt.: 7-3, 209 pounds | Metropolitans 92 (France)

There has never been a prospect like Wembanyama, and after playing in two exhibition games in Las Vegas this last week in front of several NBA scouts, the French phenom has solidified himself as the No. 1 prospect in the upcoming draft. He averaged 36.5 points and 4.5 blocks in two games against tough competition and former pros on the G League Ignite team. Wembanyama is the most highly anticipated player to hit the NBA since James in 2003 and is more than living up to expectations as to what kind of player he can become. He runs the floor like a guard, is deadly in the pick-and-roll option and has a presence in the lane like no one else with his 8-foot wingspan.

"Whoever gets the No. 1 pick probably won't trade it for anything," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. "[Wembanyama] is the most sought-after prospect in a really long time, and he does things on the court that no other player can do."

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 looks on during an exhibition game against the G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada, on Oct. 6, 2022. The Metropolitans 92 beat the Ignite 112-106. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

2 Houston Rockets: G Scoot Henderson

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 196 pounds | G League Ignite

Henderson has already been compared to Ja Morant, Derrick Rose and Damian Lillard at such a young age. He rose to the occasion when facing Wembanyama this past week and held his own, posting 28 points and nine assists in the first outing against Wembanyama. Henderson, 18, found ways to score at the rim around Wembanyama, drain 3-pointers off the pick-and-roll and played above the rim in transition. In any other draft class, he would be the clear favorite to go No. 1. This draft class is special as Wembanyama and Henderson will be tied to one another for many years.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Amen Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Overtime Elite

Thompson is a versatile wing who is extremely athletic and can be plugged into multiple positions. He's a natural facilitator as the primary ball handler and consistently makes the right read off the pick-and-roll. Thompson is great at getting downhill and can split the defense with ease with his tight handle and change of pace. He's very patient on offense and lets the game come to him naturally. His 3-point jump shot remains a work in progress, but he continues to get better each game and has shown more leadership on the court during competition in the fall.

4. Indiana Pacers: G Nick Smith Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Smith Jr. might be the only college player drafted in the top five in this draft class with multiple pro routes now accessible. Known for his change of pace in the lane and good reads off the wing, Smith Jr. is one of the best guards in this draft class and is a must-watch player this college basketball season. He makes the right read, whether it's pulling up for a 3-pointer in transition, getting in the lane and dishing to the corner or showcasing his floater over the top of defenders with ease.

5. Utah Jazz: G Ausar Thompson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 200 pounds | Overtime Elite

Thompson, the twin brother of Amen, is a meticulous student of the game and one of the best on-ball and perimeter defenders in this draft class. He has great timing in chasing down blocks and loves to push and advance the ball off missed shots. Thompson suffered a minor right thumb injury while playing two games in Serbia last month and is still dealing with that heading into OTE's season. Like his brother, his outside jumper remains a work in progress but his athleticism, length and natural feel for the game makes him an intriguing prospect at the next level.

6. Orlando Magic: G/F Dillon Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Texas

Mitchell is the most athletic wing in this class and backs his untapped talent with versatility and work ethic. Mitchell is a freshman on a veteran-filled Texas team but has found his voice early as a leader on Chris Beard's squad. His 3-point jumper has shown improvement in workouts and he looks more confident in stepping into shots off the pick-and-pop.

7. Detroit Pistons: G Cameron Whitmore

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Villanova

Whitmore is on track to be the first one-and-done prospect out of Villanova. He is a great scorer and has a dog mentality every time he hits the court. He's explosive in the lane and in a split second, he's never seen a shot he doesn't love. Whitmore has great size and is a plug-and-play guy for any roster with a high draft pick.

8. Sacramento Kings: C Dereck Lively II

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Lively was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school and will be the No. 1 option off the pick-and-roll for the Blue Devils this season. Lively has great shot-blocking mechanics and doesn't force anything when he gets the ball in the post. Lively told Yahoo Sports last February he watches a lot of Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo and tries to model his game off those two players.

9. Washington Wizards: G Dariq Whitehead

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Whitehead fractured his right foot this past summer but is slowly returning to the court heading into the season. He's grown since his senior year at Montverde Academy and all signs point to a full, productive season for one of the top guards coming out of high school. Whitehead loves to get to the rim and is a solid catch-and-shoot guard coming off screens.

10. Charlotte Hornets: G Keyonte George

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

George is one of the best natural scorers in this class and has great size for a combo guard. In August, he held his own at the Chris Paul Elite Camp and not only impressed Paul but also the numerous scouts in attendance. His body has improved from his senior year in high school and with his quick release and reads off the wing, he could be a dangerous player in the Big 12 this season.

11. New York Knicks: G/F Brandon Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Alabama

Miller has caught the attention of NBA scouts after averaging 22 points overseas against three international opponents in preseason exhibition games. His length and speed caters well to the NBA game and could move up into the top 10 if he starts to dominate SEC competition this season.

12. Portland Trail Blazers: C Kel'el Ware

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 225 pounds | Class: Freshman | Oregon

Ware has unlocked potential at the center position and has already shown scouts his elite rim-protecting skills leading into his freshman year at Oregon. The way he moves freely off the ball is the most intriguing part of his game, and he's a young player who could dominate the paint in the Pac-12.

13. Orlando Magic: G Anthony Black

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Arkansas

Black passes the eye test and NBA scouts love his size and versatility at the guard position. He has tremendous upside and is the second part to one of the most exciting backcourts in college basketball, playing alongside Smith Jr. Black has an incredible pace to his game and scouts will be watching how his outside jump shot develops this college season.

14. New Orleans Pelicans: G Terquavion Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 165 pounds | Class: Sophomore | NC State

Smith elected to return to NC State after testing the NBA waters last spring and getting feedback from scouts and front office executives. He's a deadly shooter from deep, averaging 37% from 3-point range and draining 96 threes as a freshman. With added experience at the college level, he can improve his draft stock by showing more of his playmaking ability and leadership on the court.

Post Lottery

15. Toronto Raptors: F Jarace Walker

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Houston

16. Los Angeles Lakers: G Cason Wallace

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

17. Atlanta Hawks: G/F Julian Phillips

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Tennessee

18. Indiana Pacers: F G.G. Jackson

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | NC State

19. Utah Jazz: G Amari Bailey

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCLA

20. New York Knicks: F Chris Livingston

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

21. Memphis Grizzlies: G J.J. Starling

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Notre Dame

22. Miami Heat: G Jalen Hood-Schifino

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | Indiana

23. Charlotte Hornets: F Adem Bona

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Class: Freshman | UCLA

24. Brooklyn Nets: G Nikola Djurisic

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 214 pounds | KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

25. Utah Jazz: F Yohan Traore

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Class: Freshman | Auburn

26. Golden State Warriors: G Terrance Arceneaux

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Houston

27. Los Angeles Clippers: Baba Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Florida State

28. Phoenix Suns: G Leonard Miller

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 211 pounds | G League Ignite

29. Houston Rockets: G Rayan Rupert

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 192 pounds | New Zealand Breakers

30. Indiana Pacers: G Chance Westry

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Auburn