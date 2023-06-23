Scoot Henderson to Trail Blazers at No. 3; Thompson twins go back-to-back at Nos. 4 and 5; trades already dot lottery picks

Victor Wembanyama is officially a San Antonio Spur.

After years of anticipation, the French phenom joined the NBA on Thursday night as the first pick of the NBA Draft. As widely anticipated, the Spurs selected the 7-foot-4 center, who's expected to transform the position and lead San Antonio from the lottery back to NBA prominence.

Wembanyama follows the footsteps in San Antonio of fellow No. 1 overall picks David Robinson and Tim Duncan, who went on to Hall of Fame careers while combining to lead the Spurs to five NBA championships. Spurs fans won't have to wait long to see him. Head coach Gregg Popovich confirmed after the pick that Wembanyama will play Summer League games.

"We're talking about what he should be doing moving forward," Popovich told reporters. ... "He will participate in the Summer League. To what degree, we're not sure yet."

With the No. 2 pick, the Hornets took Alabama's Brandon Miller, selecting the 6-9 forward over G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson. The Portland Trail Blazers then pounced on the opportunity to select the player widely regarded as the draft's second-best player and took Henderson at No. 3.

What: NBA Draft, two rounds consisting of 58 total picks (two picks were forfeited because of violation of tampering rules)

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

When: 8 p.m. ET Thursday

TV: ABC (first round only); ESPN (first and second rounds)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver stands for a photo with potential first-round NBA Draft picks at Barclays Center in New York on June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

What to know about the 2023 NBA Draft

Full 2023 NBA Draft order

First Round

1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, C, France

2. Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, F, Alabama

3. Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson, G, G League Ignite

4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, G Overtime Elite

5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, G, Overtime Elite

6. Orlando Magic: Anthony Black, G, Arkansas

7. Washington Wizards (from Pacers): Bilal Coulibaly, F, France

8. Indiana Pacers (from Wizards): Jarace Walker, F, Houston

9. Utah Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Mavericks): Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky

11. Orlando Magic (from Bulls): Jett Howard, G, Michigan

12. Dallas Mavericks (from Thunder): Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

13. Toronto Raptors: Gradey Dick, G, Kansas

14. New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins, G, UConn

15. Atlanta Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan

16. Utah Jazz (from Timberwolves): Keyonte George, G, Baylor

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana

18. Miami Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, UCLA

19. Golden State Warriors: Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

20. Houston Rockets (from Clippers): Cam Whitmore, G, Villanova

21. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix): Noah Clowney, F, Alabama

22. Brooklyn Nets: Dariq Whitehead, G, Duke

23. Portland Trail Blazers (from New York): Kris Murray, F, Iowa

24. Dallas Mavericks (from Kings): Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette

25. Detroit Pistons (from Grizzlies via Celtics): Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

26. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland): Ben Sheppard, F, Belmont

27. Charlotte Hornets (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City): Nick Smith Jr, G, Arkansas

28. Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn): Brice Sensabaugh, F, Ohio State

29. Denver Nuggets (reported trade with Indiana via Boston): Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga

30. Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston): Kobe Brown, F, Missouri

Second Round

31. Boston Celtics (from Pistons): James Nnaji, C, FC Barcelona (Spain), Nigeria

32. Denver Nuggets (reported trade with Indiana via Houston): Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State

33. Minnesota Timberwolves (from San Antonio Spurs): Leonard Miller, F, G League Ignite

34. Sacramento Kings (reported trade with Celtics via Charlotte): Colby Jones, G, Xavier

35. Chicago Bulls (reported trade with Wizards via Boston, Portland, Atlanta, Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland): Julian Phillips, F, Tennessee

36. Milwaukee Bucks (via Orlando Magic): Andre Jackson Jr., G, UConn

37. Denver Nuggets (reported trade via Oklahoma City, Washington and New Orleans): Hunter Tyson, F, Clemson

38. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento via Indiana): Jordan Walsh, F, Arkansas

39. Boston Celtics (from Charlotte, via Utah, New York): Mouhamed Gueye, F, Washington State

40. Los Angeles Lakers (reported trade via Indiana Pacers, Dallas, Oklahoma City): Maxwell Lewis, F, Pepperdine

41. Charlotte Hornets (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington Wizards (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

45. Memphis Grizzlies (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans)

47. Indiana Pacers (reported trade with Lakers)

48. Los Angeles Clippers

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn Nets

52. Phoenix Suns

53. Minnesota Timberwolves (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento Kings

55. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis Grizzlies

— Forfeited pick by Chicago

— Forfeited pick by Philadelphia

57. Washington Wizards (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee Bucks