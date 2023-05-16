2023 NBA draft lottery: On-stage representatives revealed for each team
Hall of Famer Ben Wallace and former Portland Trail Blazers legend Brandon Roy headline the list of individuals that will serve as team representatives in the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois.
The 39th annual lottery (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN) will determine the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the draft. Drawings will be conducted to determine the first four picks and the remaining lottery teams will select in positions 5-14 in inverse order of their season records.
The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs each have the highest odds (14%) of winning the No. 1 pick. The Charlotte Hornets (12.5%) and Trail Blazers (10.5%) have the next highest odds of winning the lottery.
Of course, the team that ultimately receives the top pick will select 7-foot-4 French phenom Victor Wembanyama. He has long been projected to be the top pick this year and will instantly vault his future team into the forefront of the league.
Outside of Wembanyama, teams will still have the opportunity to add a potential franchise-changing player.
Scoot Henderson, of the G League Ignite, is projected to be the second pick and likely would have been the top selection in any other year. Teams also have their sights set on Alabama’s Brandon Miller, twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson and Villanova’s Cam Whitmore among others.
Here are the representatives for each lottery team.
Detroit Pistons
Representative: Ben Wallace, former Piston and Hall of Famer
Houston Rockets
Representative: Ime Udoka, head coach
San Antonio Spurs
Representative: Peter J. Holt, managing partner
Charlotte Hornets
Representative: Mark Williams, player
Portland Trail Blazers
Representative: Brandon Roy, former Trail Blazer
Representative: Jamahl Mosley, head coach
Representative: Tyrese Haliburton, player
Representative: Wes Unseld Jr., head coach
Representative: Collin Sexton, player
Representative: Nico Harrison, president and general manager
Representative: Dalen Terry, player
Representative: Nick Collison, former Thunder player
Representative: Bobby Webster, general manager
Representative: David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball ops.