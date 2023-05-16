2023 NBA draft lottery: On-stage representatives revealed for each team

Hall of Famer Ben Wallace and former Portland Trail Blazers legend Brandon Roy headline the list of individuals that will serve as team representatives in the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois.

The 39th annual lottery (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN) will determine the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the draft. Drawings will be conducted to determine the first four picks and the remaining lottery teams will select in positions 5-14 in inverse order of their season records.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs each have the highest odds (14%) of winning the No. 1 pick. The Charlotte Hornets (12.5%) and Trail Blazers (10.5%) have the next highest odds of winning the lottery.

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm will be held tomorrow night in Chicago and air live at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below are the 2023 lottery probabilities for each of the 14 teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3XGjp5hLkW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 15, 2023

Of course, the team that ultimately receives the top pick will select 7-foot-4 French phenom Victor Wembanyama. He has long been projected to be the top pick this year and will instantly vault his future team into the forefront of the league.

Outside of Wembanyama, teams will still have the opportunity to add a potential franchise-changing player.

Scoot Henderson, of the G League Ignite, is projected to be the second pick and likely would have been the top selection in any other year. Teams also have their sights set on Alabama’s Brandon Miller, twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson and Villanova’s Cam Whitmore among others.

Here are the representatives for each lottery team.

Detroit Pistons

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Ben Wallace, former Piston and Hall of Famer

Houston Rockets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Ime Udoka, head coach

San Antonio Spurs

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Peter J. Holt, managing partner

Charlotte Hornets

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Representative: Mark Williams, player

Portland Trail Blazers

Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Brandon Roy, former Trail Blazer

Orlando Magic

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Jamahl Mosley, head coach

Indiana Pacers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Tyrese Haliburton, player

Washington Wizards

Al Sermeno-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Wes Unseld Jr., head coach

Utah Jazz

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Collin Sexton, player

Dallas Mavericks

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for BIG3

Representative: Nico Harrison, president and general manager

Chicago Bulls

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Dalen Terry, player

Oklahoma City Thunder

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Nick Collison, former Thunder player

Toronto Raptors

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: Bobby Webster, general manager

New Orleans Pelicans

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Representative: David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball ops.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire