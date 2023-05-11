2023 NBA Draft Lottery Simulator: Amen Thompson has star-level athleticism

What if the Wizards get the No. 4 pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the Wizards set to have the eighth-best odds in the May 16 NBA Draft Lottery, we at NBC Sports Washington are running through the different scenarios. The idea is to simulate what the draft board could look like when they are on the clock on June 22 and examine the decisions they may have to make.

Here is a look at the possibility they get the fourth overall pick...

Lottery simulation results

It required 12 tries of Real GM's lottery simulator to secure the fourth overall pick for the Wizards. Their odds of picking fourth are 7.9% with their chances to move up into the top four in general at 28.9%. Wizards fans may appreciate the fact the simulator gave them the third pick three times before it landed on No. 4, though they also drew the eighth and ninth picks four times apiece.

Getting anything in the top four would be a major lottery night victory for the Wizards, even if Victor Wembanyama would be out of reach. They haven't picked this high since 2013, which was also the last time they moved up in the lottery.

Here's how the board played out...

Lottery simulation mock draft

1. Pistons: C Victor Wembanyama (France)

The Pistons win the lottery for the second time in three years and all of a sudden become poised to take a big step forward with Wembanyama added to a mix that already includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.



2. Blazers: G/F Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Portland goes for a wing who can spread the floor for Damian Lillard rather than a point guard who would overlap with their franchise player.

3. Rockets: PG Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

The Blazers taking Miller is ideal for the Rockets, who scoop up Henderson to form a uniquely explosive backcourt with Jalen Green.

4. Wizards: G/F Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

There would be a bevy of excellent options for the Wizards if they were to pick this high. If they were at No. 4 with Wembanyama, Miller and Henderson off the board, the decision could come down to the Thompson twins, Cam Whitmore and Anthony Black. All of them would fill positions of need in the short-term while presenting significant long-term upside.

Amen Thompson, though, would arguably have the highest ceiling as a 6-foot-7 guard/wing who can play well above the rim, create for himself and others off-the-dribble and provide disruption on defense. In terms of athleticism and versatility, Amen has the chance to be a special player in the mold of a Jaylen Brown. Developing him into a fundamentally sound, winning player could just take some time.

The Wizards would likely find a way to get him in the rotation as soon as possible, though the development of Amen's outside shot would ultimately determine his role and long-term ceiling. This type of pick would be all about hoping he becomes a star by the end of his rookie contract.

5. Spurs: SF Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Any team in this position would be tempted to take Ausar, but Whitmore's intangibles and physical defense would fit what the Spurs usually seek in young players.

6. Hornets: G/F Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Charlotte adds another high-flyer and a secondary playmaker to put alongside LaMelo Ball.

7. Magic: PG/SG Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Orlando gets a player who can help them on both ends of the floor while adding even more size and length to their rotation.

8. Pacers: F Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

Hendricks could help the Pacers address their struggling defense while giving Tyrese Haliburton another shooter to pass to.

9. Jazz: SF Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Utah adds speed and shooting as they double-down on offense after ranking 10th in offensive rating last year.

10. Mavericks: PG Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

The Mavs go with a physical defensive guard in Wallace to complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

11: Magic (from Bulls): F Jarace Walker (Houston)

Walker may not fall this far in the draft, but if he did he would mesh well with what the Magic already have while adding more physicality to their forwards group.

12: Thunder: PF GG Jackson (South Carolina)

Jackson has the athleticism to be a really good NBA player. OKC could take their time as he develops his raw offensive skillset.

13: Raptors: G Rayan Rupert (France)

Rupert is an intriguing prospect for his size and versatility. Toronto could bet big on his long-term potential.

14: Pelicans: G Jalen Hood-Schifino

Hood-Schifino is a solid player on both ends of the floor. His tough-minded defense and feel for the game on offense fit with what New Orleans covets in the draft.

What would it mean for the Wizards?

Picking fourth and selecting a player with the upside of Amen Thompson would be a tremendous turn of events for the Wizards, who haven't had an opportunity quite like this in a decade. Amen would likely compete for minutes right away and potentially even start between Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma at the three. In the bigger picture, the Wizards would hope he develops into a franchise-changing superstar.

In that regard, the timing of picking a player with the upside of Amen could be notable. He would come into training camp exactly 10 years younger than Beal and their contracts would line up, each signed for the next four years. A player like Amen Thompson could provide an immediate boost to the Wizards' and Beal's chances to compete, but such a draft pick could also represent a nod toward the next era of the franchise.

There is no guarantee Amen Thompson would be the pick at No. 4 as little is set in stone after Wembanyama at No. 1 overall. But if this is what happens, Amen would help lift the overall ceiling of the franchise and instantly become a major part of their big-picture plans.

More lottery simulations

Cason Wallace could be good fit at 10th pick

Will Cam Whitmore be there if Wizards pick ninth?

Anthony Black checks off lots of boxes at No. 8