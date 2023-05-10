2023 NBA Draft Lottery Simulator: Anthony Black tailor-made for Wizards' needs

Lottery simulation: What if Wizards get No. 8 pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the Wizards set to have the eighth-best odds in the May 16 NBA Draft Lottery, we at NBC Sports Washington are running through the different scenarios. The idea is to simulate what the draft board could look like when they are on the clock on June 22 and examine the decisions they may have to make.

Here is a look at the possibility they get the eighth overall pick...

Lottery simulation results

Two tries are all it took to land the Wizards the eighth pick using Real GM's lottery simulator. Eighth, after all, is the most likely result for the Wizards in Tuesday's lottery. They have a 32.9% chance of getting the No. 8 pick with No. 9 slightly lower at 31.1%. The first try of the lottery simulator gave the Wizards the ninth pick.

While Washington would love to move up, the eighth pick in the draft always presents an opportunity to find a future star and plenty of good options would remain this year. The Wizards could potentially address multiple short-term needs in the process.

Here's how the board played out...

Lottery simulation mock draft

1. Pistons: C Victor Wembanyama (France)

The Pistons win the lottery for the second time in three years and all of a sudden become poised to take a big step forward with Wembanyama added to a mix that already includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.



2. Hornets: G/F Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Charlotte goes for the efficient shooting and athletic upside of Miller, a wing, rather than Scoot Henderson due to the latter's overlap with LaMelo Ball at point guard.

3. Trail Blazers: G/F Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Portland would be thrilled to move up from five to three in the lottery, but also may be inclined to trade back with Henderson the best player on the board and Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons already at guard. Instead, they stay at three and take the high-flying Thompson brother to form a tantalizing duo with Shaedon Sharpe.

4. Spurs: PG Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

The Spurs would move back one spot in the lottery, but have the fortune of finding Henderson still available simply because the two teams ahead of them already have stars at his position.

5. Rockets: G/F Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Ausar Thompson would add some similar traits to Jalen Green, but in a taller package. Ime Udoka would have a ton of talent to work with in hopes of molding Ausar into a dynamic two-way star.

6. Magic: SF Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Orlando adds more versatility and shot creation with Whitmore, who could help elevate the Magic's struggling offense.

7. Pacers: F Jarace Walker (Houston)

Walker is a smart, physical player who could fit nicely alongside Myles Turner in the Pacers' frontcourt.

8. Wizards: PG/SG Anthony Black (Arkansas)

If the Wizards stay at eighth in the lottery, they would likely be very happy if the board played out like this on draft night in June. They would be able to choose from not one but two big, defensive point guards in Black and Cason Wallace. They could also go with switchable defense in Taylor Hendricks or 3-point shooting with Gradey Dick.

Let's say it comes down to Black and Wallace. That could be an excruciatingly difficult call to make, as they have similar games. Black is taller, while Wallace is more physical. It could come down to who has the highest offensive ceiling.

Black would arguably check off the most boxes for Washington as a 6-foot-7 defensive menace and creative passer. Black has the size, length and quickness to be an elite defender who could guard multiple positions. On offense, he has an advanced feel for the game with the instincts to keep an offense moving along efficiently.

The one area of concern for Black would be his shooting and that may be especially so at first with the Wizards, who are a below-average 3-point shooting team. If that can be mitigated by other offseason additions, he could be plug-and-play as their starting point guard, creating a supersized lineup next to Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis while providing the type of ball-stopping defense on the perimeter Washington needs to maximize their rim-protection.

9. Jazz: PG Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

The Jazz won't complain if Wallace falls past the Wizards, as they need point guard help and could land a defensive cornerstone in Wallace as they move through the early stages of their rebuild.

10. Mavericks: F Taylor Hendricks (UCF)

The Mavs opt for a do-it-all player in Hendricks who is among the more versatile defenders in this draft while also providing solid shooting on the offensive end. He could help fill in the gaps around Luka Doncic.

11: Magic (from Bulls): SF Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Another wing for the Magic may seem like overdoing it, but Dick would help Orlando address their bottom-tier 3-point shooting in a meaningful way.

12: Thunder: C Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

Filipowski is a mobile big man who has flashed the potential to be a versatile two-way player.

13: Raptors: SG Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Smith Jr. could be a steal if he can move past the injuries that hampered him during his freshman year.

14: Pelicans: G Keyonte George (Baylor)

Already an elite defensive team, New Orleans goes for offense with George who has the potential to be very good at creating his own offense.

What would it mean for the Wizards?

Black may be the best fit in this draft for the Wizards based purely on how he could complement what they already have on the roster. His size and defense would be well-suited to pair with Bradley Beal, who could be asked to do less on that end of the floor. Black is tall enough to operate as a wing on the defensive end, taking some pressure off of Deni Avdija and Kuzma, who often assume tough assignments at that spot.

Black's unselfish passing would be conducive to ball movement as the Wizards try to spread the ball around between Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis. And he would give the Wizards a long-term prospect at point guard, where starter Monte Morris is one year away from free agency.

Black has a chance to be an excellent NBA player along the lines of Tyrese Haliburton and Josh Giddey. The Wizards passed on Haliburton, while Giddey and the also-similar Dyson Daniels were drafted before they were on the clock. Black would fit like a glove if they can find a way to get him. Whether he would still be there at No. 8, however, is a real question.

