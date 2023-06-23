2023 NBA draft: Denver selects Julian Strawther 29th, Mouhamed Gueye reportedly headed to Atlanta after being picked 39th

Jun. 22—Julian Strawther is joining the reigning champs.

The Denver Nuggets selected the Gonzaga forward with the 29th overall pick via a trade with the Indiana Pacers.

Strawther continued a three-year streak of former Bulldogs being selected in the first round of the draft. He averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds a game last season as a junior and hit a game-winning shot against UCLA in the Sweet 16.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

—Mouhamed Gueye is reportedly headed to the Atlanta Hawks, after a trade from the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him with the 39th pick.

The Washington State forward was a force in the Pac-12 as a sophomore, averaged 16.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game last season. He is the first WSU draft pick since C.J. Elleby in 2020 and the highest since Klay Thompson in 2011.

Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye picked in second round of NBA draft, traded to Atlanta Hawks

PULLMAN — Four years ago, Mouhamed Gueye moved from Senegal to the United States in pursuit of a career in basketball. — Read more

Undrafted local prospects

Advertisement

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6'10 PF

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga, 6'4 SG

Justin Powell, WSU, 6'6 PG

Efe Abogidi, WSU/G League Ignite, 6'10 C

First round

1. San Antonio: Victor Wembanyama, France, 7'5 C

2. Charlotte: Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6'9 SF

3. Portland: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite, 6'2 PG

4. Houston: Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite, 6'6 SG

5. Detroit: Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, 6'6 SF

6. Orlando: Anthony Black, Arkansas, 6'6 SG

7. Washington (via Ind): Bilal Coulibaly, France, 6'8 SF

8. Indiana (via Was): Jarace Walker, Houston, 6'7 PF

9. Utah: Taylor Hendricks, Central Florida, 6'9 PF

Advertisement

10. Oklahoma City (via Dal): Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 6'3 G

11. Orlando: Jett Howard, Michigan, 6'8 SG

12. Dallas (via OKC): Dereck Lively II, Duke, 7'1 C

13. Toronto: Gradey Dick, Kansas, 6'7 SG

14. New Orleans: Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut, 6'5 SG

15. Atlanta: Kobe Bufkin, Michigan, 6'5 SG

16. Utah: Keyonte George, Baylor, 6'4 SG

17. L.A. Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana, 6'5 PG

18. Miami: Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6'7 PF

19. Golden State: Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara, 6'4 SG

20. Houston: Cam Whitmore, Villanova, 6'6 SF

21. Brooklyn: Noah Clowney, Alabama, 6'10 PF

Advertisement

22. Brooklyn: Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6'6 SG

23. Portland: Kris Murray, Iowa, 6'8 PF

24. Dallas (via Sac): Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette, 6'7 PF

25. Boston (via Mem): Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6'2 PG

26. Indiana: Ben Sheppard, Belmont, 6'6 SF

27. Charlotte: Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas, 6'5 PG

28. Utah: Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State, 6'6 SF

29. Denver (via Ind): Julian Strawther, Gonzaga, 6'7 SF

30. L.A. Clippers: Kobe Brown, Missouri, 6'7 PF

Second round

31. Detroit: James Nnaji, Nigeria, 7'0 C

32. Denver (via Ind): Jalen Pickett, Penn State, 6'3 PG

33. Minnesota (via SA): Leonard Miller, G League Ignite, 6'10 SF

Advertisement

34. Charlotte: Colby Jones, Xavier, 6'5 SG

35. Julian Phillips (via Was): Julian Phillips, Tennessee, 6'7 SF

36. Milwaukee (via Orl): Andre Jackson Jr., Connecticut, 6'6 SF

37. Oklahoma City: Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 6'8 SF

38. Boston (via Sac): Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 6'6 SF

39. Atlanta (via Cha): Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State, 6'11 PF

40. L.A. Lakers (via Den): Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine, 6'7 SF

41. Charlotte: Amari Bailey, UCLA, 6'4 PG

42. Washington: Tristan Vukecevic, Serbia, 7'0 PF

43. Portland: Rayan Rupert, France, 6'7 SG

44. San Antonio: Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite, 6'6 SG

Advertisement

45. Memphis: Gregory Jackson II, South Carolina, 6'9 PF

46. Atlanta: Seth Lundy, Penn State, 6'5 SG

47. Indiana (via LAL): Mojave King, G League Ignite, 6'4 SG

48. L.A. Clippers: Jordan Miller, Miami, 6'5 SF

49. Cleveland: Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan, 6'9 SF

50. Oklahoma City: Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6'5 SF

51. Brooklyn: Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6'6 SF

52. Washington (via Phx): Toumani Camara, Dayton, 6'8 PF

53. Minnesota: Jaylen Clark, UCLA, 6'5 SG

54. Sacramento: Jalen Slawson, Furman, 6'7 SF

55. Indiana: Isaiah Wong, Miami, 6'3 PG

56. Memphis: Tarik Biberovic, Turkey, 6'7 SF

57. Phoenix (via Was): Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6'9 PF

58. Milwaukee: Chris Livingston, Kentucky, 6'7 SF