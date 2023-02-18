2023 NBA All-Star: Team Pau wins Rising Stars tournament on Jose Alvarado 3-pointer
The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend began with the Rising Stars competition. First- and second-year NBA players and G League players participated in a three-game mini-tournament. Four teams competed in two games, with the winners of those games playing a third game for the Rising Stars title. Team Pau beat Team Deron, 40-25, in the first game, while Team Joakim beat Team Jason, 40-32, in the second. In the final, Team Pau beat Team Joakim, 25-20, on a game-winning 3-pointer from New Orleans Pelicans second-year guard Jose Alvarado, who also won the Rising Stars MVP.
How the Rising Stars competition played out
Rising Stars Teams
Team Pau
Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Team Deron
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
A.J. Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers
Team Joakim
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
Team Jason
Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Mojave King, G League Ignite
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats/Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)
Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers