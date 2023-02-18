2023 NBA All-Star: Team Pau wins Rising Stars tournament on Jose Alvarado 3-pointer

8
Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend began with the Rising Stars competition. First- and second-year NBA players and G League players participated in a three-game mini-tournament. Four teams competed in two games, with the winners of those games playing a third game for the Rising Stars title. Team Pau beat Team Deron, 40-25, in the first game, while Team Joakim beat Team Jason, 40-32, in the second. In the final, Team Pau beat Team Joakim, 25-20, on a game-winning 3-pointer from New Orleans Pelicans second-year guard Jose Alvarado, who also won the Rising Stars MVP.

How the Rising Stars competition played out

Live coverage is over

Rising Stars Teams

Team Pau

Team Deron

Team Joakim

Team Jason

  • Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

  • Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

  • Mojave King, G League Ignite

  • Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle

  • Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats/Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)

  • Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

  • Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

Recommended Stories