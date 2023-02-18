2023 NBA All-Star: Team Pau wins Rising Stars tournament on Jose Alvarado 3-pointer

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend began with the Rising Stars competition. First- and second-year NBA players and G League players participated in a three-game mini-tournament. Four teams competed in two games, with the winners of those games playing a third game for the Rising Stars title. Team Pau beat Team Deron, 40-25, in the first game, while Team Joakim beat Team Jason, 40-32, in the second. In the final, Team Pau beat Team Joakim, 25-20, on a game-winning 3-pointer from New Orleans Pelicans second-year guard Jose Alvarado, who also won the Rising Stars MVP.

How the Rising Stars competition played out

Rising Stars Teams

Team Pau

Team Deron

Team Joakim

Team Jason