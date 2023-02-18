2023 NBA All-Star: Follow the Rising Stars tournament as 4 teams compete for title

The NBA All-Star weekend begins with the Rising Stars competition. First- and second-year NBA players and G League players will participate in a three-game mini-tournament at 9 p.m. ET Friday on TNT. Four teams will compete in two games, with the winners of those games playing a third game for the Rising Stars title. The two semifinal games will be played to a final target score of 40, and the championship game will be played to a target score of 25. The coaches for the teams are Pau Gasol, Deron Williams and Joakim Noah, who drafted among the NBA rookies and sophomores, and Jason Terry, who will lead the G League team.

How to watch Rising Stars

What: Rising Stars tournament at NBA All-Star weekend

When: 9 p.m. ET Friday

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

TV: TNT

Schedule: Game 1, Team Deron vs. Team Pau

Game 2, Team Jason vs. Team Joakim

Game 3, winners of semifinals

