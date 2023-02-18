2023 NBA All-Star: Follow the Rising Stars tournament as 4 teams compete for title
The NBA All-Star weekend begins with the Rising Stars competition. First- and second-year NBA players and G League players will participate in a three-game mini-tournament at 9 p.m. ET Friday on TNT. Four teams will compete in two games, with the winners of those games playing a third game for the Rising Stars title. The two semifinal games will be played to a final target score of 40, and the championship game will be played to a target score of 25. The coaches for the teams are Pau Gasol, Deron Williams and Joakim Noah, who drafted among the NBA rookies and sophomores, and Jason Terry, who will lead the G League team.
How to watch Rising Stars
What: Rising Stars tournament at NBA All-Star weekend
When: 9 p.m. ET Friday
Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
TV: TNT
Schedule: Game 1, Team Deron vs. Team Pau
Game 2, Team Jason vs. Team Joakim
Game 3, winners of semifinals
Follow the Rising Stars competition
Rising Stars Teams
Team Pau
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Team Deron
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
A.J. Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers
Team Joakim
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
Team Jason
Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Mojave King, G League Ignite
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats/Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)
Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers