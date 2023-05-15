2023 NASCAR All Star Race: Who's in the race? What is the format? Plus a North Wilkesboro refresher!

And last week’s race at Darlington was billed as, “Throwback weekend”.

Ha!

It doesn’t get much more throwback than NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race, set for an 8 p.m. green flag this Sunday night. The last time the Cup Series took to the 0.625-mile oval, Bill Clinton was president and Los Del Rios had the country’s No. 1 song with the unforgettable (for better and for worse) “Macarena”.

Some things, like the memories of your family members performing that dance, should quickly and quietly fade into history. Others, well, they’re bound to come roaring back. Thankfully, North Wilkesboro falls into the latter category. A total of 93 Cup Series races were held on the ever-wearing asphalt with some of the legends of the sport leaving their mark.

NASCAR fans look on during the First Union 400 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1989. The Cup Series will return to the track for the first time since 1996 this Sunday for the All Star Race.

But this week will bring something new to the track — the All Star Race and with that, inevitable questions about structure, entrants and length are sure to follow.

Don’t worry, we’ve got the details covered for you. So, without further ado:

What is the format for this year’s All Star Race?

Ryan Blaney won last year's All Star Race at Texas.

Thankfully, NASCAR has simplified things greatly this year, most likely in an effort to shine the spotlight on the setting and a return 27 years in the making.

The main event will run for 200 laps with a competition caution at or around lap 100. Teams will get four sets of tires but will only be able to use one after the competition stoppage.

And that’s pretty much it. No field inversions. No formulas.

Larry, you can leave the calculator at home.

Teams will qualify on Friday based on a pit-crew challenge with the field being split into two heat races, scheduled for 7:35 and 8:15 Saturday night. Each race will go 60 laps and will serve much like the Daytona Duels, with one race setting all of the odd-numbered starting positions for Sunday’s All-Star Race and the other solidifying the even-numbered spots.

Who is in the All Star Race?

Again, pretty simple.

All the winners of points-paying races in 2022 and 2023 earn automatic entry into the All Star Race as do past Cup champions (you’re welcome, Brad Keselowski) and past All-Star Race winners (you’re welcome, Ryan Blaney). That list includes: Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and, yes, Keselowski and Blaney.

What is the All-Star Open?

The Open is a 100-lap race that will start at 5:30 p.m., before the All-Star Race, and will include all the drivers not already guaranteed a spot. The top two finishers, as well as the NASCAR fan vote winner, will earn the last spots into the All-Star Race, starting at the back of the field.

Who has won the most All Star Races?

Jimmie Johnson has the most All Star Race wins all time with four.

Jimmie Johnson’s four wins in the All-Star race are the most all time with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon each winning three times. Among active drivers, only Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson are multiple winners of the event with each having won twice.

How can I watch events during All Star Weekend?

All Star Race practice (4 p.m. on Friday), qualifying, both heat races, the Open and the All Star Race will all air on FS1 and will air on the radio on the Motor Racing Network (MRN). FS1 will also air Craftsman Truck Series practice (Friday at 3:05 p.m.) and qualifying (Saturday at 10:30 a.m.) with FOX broadcasting the series' Tyson 250 at 1:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Who won the last race at North Wilkesboro?

Jeff Gordon claimed a victory in the Tyson Holly Farms 400 on Sept. 29, 1996 in the last NASCAR event to be held at the track until this weekend.

Who has the most wins at North Wilkesboro?

Richard Petty won 15 times at North Wilkesboro, the most of any NASCAR driver, with Darrell Waltrip’s 10 victories standing as the second most.

