2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: William Byron, already in the Round of 8, leads the way

The winningest driver of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season already knows he's through to the next round of the playoffs two weeks ahead of time. William Byron, who already had a season-high five wins coming into Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, notched his sixth victory of the season to clinch a spot in the Round of 8.

1. William Byron – 3,083*

2. Denny Hamlin – 3,074

3. Chris Buescher – 3,059

4. Christopher Bell – 3,057

5. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,056

6. Ross Chastain – 3,049

7. Brad Keselowski – 3,045

8. Kyle Larson – 3,039

______________________________ Cut line

9. Bubba Wallace – 3,037

10. Tyler Reddick – 3,036

11. Ryan Blaney – 3,028

12. Kyle Busch – 3,022



*Clinched entry in Round of 8

NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12

YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Chase Elliott

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Concord, North Carolina

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Kyle Larson

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano