2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: William Byron, already in the Round of 8, leads the way
The winningest driver of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season already knows he's through to the next round of the playoffs two weeks ahead of time. William Byron, who already had a season-high five wins coming into Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, notched his sixth victory of the season to clinch a spot in the Round of 8.
1. William Byron – 3,083*
2. Denny Hamlin – 3,074
3. Chris Buescher – 3,059
4. Christopher Bell – 3,057
5. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,056
6. Ross Chastain – 3,049
7. Brad Keselowski – 3,045
8. Kyle Larson – 3,039
______________________________ Cut line
9. Bubba Wallace – 3,037
10. Tyler Reddick – 3,036
11. Ryan Blaney – 3,028
12. Kyle Busch – 3,022
*Clinched entry in Round of 8
NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12
YellaWood 500
Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama
Sunday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Chase Elliott
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Concord, North Carolina
Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Christopher Bell
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami
Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Kyle Larson
Xfinity 500
Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Christopher Bell
CHAMPIONSHIP 4
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Joey Logano