2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick are into the Round of 12

Tyler Reddick clinched his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 utilizing a last-lap pass in overtime to win the Hollywood Casino 400. Reddick joins Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as drivers having already advanced.

Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. saw his playoff fortunes continue to plummet, following up a 31st-place finish at Darlington with a last-place finish at Kansas after wrecking on lap 4. Truex lost seven places in the standings and is now on the wrong side of the cut line in 13th place, seven points behind Kevin Harvick. Chris Buescher lost five spots, tumbling to ninth in the standings after losing his right-rear tire with six laps to go.

Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney were Sunday's big gainers, each climbing three spots to fifth and sixth, respectively.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Kyle Larson – 2,117* (-)

2. Tyler Reddick – 2,111* (+1 spot after Kansas)

3. Denny Hamlin – 2,105 (+2)

4. William Byron – 2,097 (-2)

5. Brad Keselowski – 2,089 (+3)

6. Ryan Blaney – 2,081 (+3)

7. Kyle Busch – 2,080 (-)

8. Ross Chastain – 2,074 (+2)

9. Chris Buescher – 2,069 (-5)

10. Christopher Bell – 2,069 (+2)

11. Joey Logano – 2,068 (-)

12. Kevin Harvick – 2,063 (+2)

______________________________ Cut line

13. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,056 (-7)

14. Bubba Wallace – 2,044 (-1)

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,041 (-)

16. Michael McDowell – 2,023 (-)

*-Clinched entry in Round of 12

NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 16

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway, Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, (USA)

2022 winner: Chris Buescher

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Tyler Reddick

YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Chase Elliott

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Concord, North Carolina

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Kyle Larson

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano