Kyle Larson has already clinched entry into the Round of 12

With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron finished fourth and remains second in the standings and even has one more playoff point than Larson.

Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. tumbled from first to sixth in the standings after a disastrous Darlington showing in which he finished 31st, while Tyler Reddick gained seven spots in the standings with his second-place run at Darlington.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Kyle Larson – 2,074* (+5 spots)

2. William Byron – 2,075 (-)

3. Tyler Reddick – 2,060 (+7)

4. Chris Buescher – 2,057 (-)

5. Denny Hamlin – 2,057 (-2)

6. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,055 (-5)

7. Kyle Busch – 2,050 (-2)

8. Brad Keselowski – 2,048 (+1)

9. Ryan Blaney – 2,046 (+3)

10. Ross Chastain – 2,043 (-2)

11. Joey Logano – 2,033 (-1)

12. Christopher Bell – 2,031 (-5)

______________________________ Cut line

13. Bubba Wallace – 2,030 (+3)

14. Kevin Harvick – 2,029 (+1)

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,027 (-1)

16. Michael McDowell – 2,012 (-3)

*-Clinched entry in Round of 12

Kyle Larson won his first points-paying race since April and gained automatic entry into the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 16

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

Sunday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Bubba Wallace

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway, Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, (USA)

2022 winner: Chris Buescher

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Tyler Reddick

YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Chase Elliott

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Concord, North Carolina

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Kyle Larson

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano