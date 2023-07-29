2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff field set

The 10-driver playoff field for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is officially set following Saturday’s race at Richmond Raceway.

Carson Hocevar picked up his third win of the season after overtaking Ty Majeski during the waning laps at Richmond.

Matt Crafton claimed the final playoff spot over Stewart Friesen.

The Round of 10 begins Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The opening round will continue at the Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 27 in what will be the circuit’s first contest at the track since 2009. The Round of 8 will conclude at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 8, where two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention. The Round of 8 will consist of Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 14), Talladega Superspeedway (Sept. 30) and Homestead Miami Speedway (Oct. 21).

The championship race will be held at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 3.

The 10 drivers listed below make up the playoff field. The field includes three former champions: Zane Smith (defending champion), Ben Rhodes (2021) and Matt Crafton (2013, 2014, 2019).

DRIVERS WHO QUALIFIED:

1. Corey Heim, No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota

2. Ty Majeski, No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford

3. Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4. Ben Rhodes, No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford

5. Grant Enfinger, No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet

6. Christian Eckes, No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

7. Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Nick Sanchez, No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet

9. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 25 Rackley WAR Chevrolet

10. Matt Crafton, No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford