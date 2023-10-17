The 2023 MVC preseason poll is out. See where Bradley men's basketball was ranked

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves will defend their Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship by starting as the No. 3 team in the 2023 preseason poll.

The MVC preseason poll, released Tuesday, tabbed Drake as the favorite for the third straight season in a vote of coaches, sports information directors and media.

A veteran Northern Iowa team took the No. 2 spot and Bradley followed at No. 3.

Bradley forward Malevy Leons landed a spot on the first-team All-MVC squad. BU point guard Duke Deen earned a place on the third-team All-MVC squad.

Drake star Tucker DeVries was voted preseason MVC Player of the Year.

The Braves beat Drake, 73-61, for the regular-season Valley championship in front of a sellout crowd at Carver Arena on Feb. 26 last season.

Bradley rolled all the way to the Valley championship game at Arch Madness in St. Louis before Drake beat them, 77-51, to take the automatic bid for the NCAA tournament.

The Braves went on to the NIT and a first-round loss to Wisconsin.

Drake received 24 first-place votes and 558 total points while edging UNI in the rankings. The Panthers were the second choice with 19 first-place votes and 524 total points.

Bradley earned three first-place tallies and 487 points, while Indiana State (4th, 402), Belmont (5th, 400), and Missouri State (6th, 386) were tightly bunched for the next three positions.

2023 MVC men's basketball preseason poll

Here are the poll results, with points and first-place votes in parentheses:

Drake 558 (54) Northern Iowa 524 (10) Bradley 487 (3) Indiana State 402 Belmont 400 Missouri State 386 (1) Murray State 292 Illinois State 237 Southern Illinois 218 UIC 157 Evansville 95 Valparaiso 66

2023-24 preseason all-MVC teams

First team — Bowen Born, UNI; Donovan Clay, Missouri State; Tucker DeVries, Drake; Malevy Leons, Bradley; Cade Tyson, Belmont.

Second team — Tytan Anderson, UNI; Robbie Avila, Indiana State; Darnell Brodie, Drake; Julian Larry, Indiana State; Rob Perry, Murray State; Kenny Strawbridge Jr., Evansville.

Third team — Darius Burford, Illinois State; Duke Deen, Bradley; Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois; Chance Moore, Missouri State; Toby Okani, UIC; Isaiah Swope, Indiana State.

