2023 Music City Bowl produced $23 million on Nashville's economy

The 2023 TransPerfect Music City Bowl produced $23 million in direct economic impact on Nashville’s economy, bowl officials announced Wednesday.

Maryland defeated Auburn 31-13 in the game played on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium. Attendance was 50,088, which was the fourth-largest among all college football bowl games in 2023 excluding the College Football Playoff.

"We are pleased to see the positive economic impact of the 2023 TransPerfect Music City Bowl," said Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the Music City Bowl. "The support from fans, sponsors, and our community has been invaluable. As we look at those results, we are optimistic about the bowl's ongoing contribution to Nashville.”

The Music City Bowl record economic impact of $32 million was made in 2021 when Purdue defeated Tennessee 48-45 in overtime before a sold-out (69,489) crowd.

MUSIC CITY BOWL ATTENDANCE 4TH LARGEST Music City Bowl attendance was fourth largest among games outside College Football Playoff

A total of 24,363 room nights were occupied in 2023 during the bowl festivities.

Out-of-town spending by the bowl’s attendees averaged $243 daily. In-town attendees contributed an average $206 in daily spending.

Since its inception in 1998 the Music City Bowl has produced more than $400 million in direct economic impact to Nashville’s economy.

