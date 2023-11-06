2023 Mountain West Football Week 10 In Five Words

And some GIF reaction as well

How to scold Air Force?

Week 10 is over and there were some interesting results with Air Force no longer undefeated, Fresno State getting the coveted milk jug, San Diego State having offense, and UNLV crushing sould.

Now… onto the quick recap of the week.

Air Force: Time to play backup quarterback.

Boise State: Fans are wanting new coach?

Colorado State: Such a great, bad team

Fresno State: Why kick to Malik Sherrod?

Hawaii: Get wins while you can

Nevada: There is no quarterback there.

New Mexico: Actually, they are looking better.

San Diego State: Passing game did some work.

San Jose State: Just chilling for next week

UNLV: Rebels want the league title

Utah State: Can’t catch a quarterback break.

Wyoming: Having Harrison Waylee back helps.

In addition these quips, we asked our readers about how they feel in GIF format.

Wyoming fans trying to figure out who we’re supposed to be rooting for to get the stars to align for a MWC championship game. pic.twitter.com/ddcnbA0Sgk — Erick Pauley (@ErickOnTheRadio) November 6, 2023

The boot just put a down payment on a house here in Laramie. pic.twitter.com/u6JXsYUs1K — Kai (he/him) (@kaihaukaas) November 5, 2023

