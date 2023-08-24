2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: No. 18 Ike Larsen, S, Utah State

An Aggie DB makes the top 20

Can Larsen take the next step

The countdown rolls on with Air Force defensive back from Utah State in Ike Larsen who is No. 18 on our Mountain West Wire Top 50 countdown.

Larsen was one of the best freshman in the country with four interceptions to go along with two passes broken up and four more defended.

As a defensive back, he also got in on stopping the run and sacking the quarterback with three tackles for a loss and two sacks.

All of those stats came with 11 games as he missed the final regular season game against Boise State and the bowl game vs. Memphis.

Gong from a freshman to sophomore year should allow for Larsen to take the next step and try to make a first-team all-conference team. Larsen did make the media first-team list as well as on our staff’s first-team.

Utah State DB Ike Larsen has some IMPRESSIVE burst to the ball. And some serious instincts.pic.twitter.com/Q1zJjXPMjt — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) July 20, 2023

