2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #36, Wyoming DE Braden Siders

The young Cowboys defensive end made a mark in 2022 and lands on our countdown of the Mountain West’s best.

Quarterbacks beware.

One thing you can count upon with regard to Craig Bohl’s Wyoming Cowboys is that they’ll always have someone ready to attack opposing quarterbacks. Heading into 2023, they possess one of the top players in the Mountain West by that measure in defensive end Braden Siders.

Siders’s first full season as a starter was a huge success, a 2022 campaign in which he played in all of Wyoming’s 13 games and finished with 48 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Additionally, Pro Football Focus credited him with 33 total stops, which ranked in a tie for fourth among all conference edge rushers.

What could he possibly do for an encore? You can be assured the Pokes faithful will be excited to find out and quarterbacks will not.

