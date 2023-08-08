2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #47, John Hoyland, K, WYO
#47, John Hoyland, K, WYO
The award winning kicker is back.
Wyoming kicker John Hoyland is a stud, plain and simple. It takes a very exceptional kicker to be considered one of the best in a conference.
Hoyland should be a familiar with Mountain West fans. He has earned attention and awards since the first day he was on campus.
In 2020, he was named to the FWAA Freshman All-America team, and ended the season ranked No. 1 in the nation in field goals made per game, averaging 2.17 field goals per game. Plus, he earned 2020 Second Team All-Mountain West honors and Hoyland missed only one kick all season with a field-goal percentage of 92.9.
He has a boot as well by converting four field goals of over 50 yards in the 2022 season with kicks of 51, 53, 53 and 55. That year he made the all-Mountain West second team.
This year more great things are expected from Hoyland as he is named to Athlon’s Preseason All-American Second Team and also earned First Team Preseason All-Mountain West.
