2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #21, MJ Tafisi, LB, Utah State

Aggie linebacker makes the list

Contact/Follow @jeremymauss and @MWCwire

First USU Defender

No. 21 in our Mountain West Wire top 50 countdown is the second Utah State player and first defender on the list with Aggie linebacker MJ Tafisi.

Tafisi’s first year at Utah State after transferring from Washington to have a career year with 69 tackles with nine for a loss including a sack. Those tackles numbers were tripled from his 2021 year at Washington.

His breakout year in 2022 and if it leads to another step up in production, very well could lead him to being in contention for an all conference player.

However, the Mountain West is deep at this position for earning a first-team nod will be tricky and take a great season, so perhaps a second-team nod is in the works.

Tafisi is on the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list and he did make our staff all-conference second-team.

“I done came back reinvented”

– Kemba pic.twitter.com/YUxctaMPOg — MJ Tafisi (@tfs1luv) May 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire