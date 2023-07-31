2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #49, Wyoming OT Frank Crum

The first Wyoming player on this year’s countdown has done yeoman’s work on the offensive line.

Protecting the blind side like it’s no big deal.

The Wyoming Cowboys have quietly churned out a number of quality offensive linemen under Craig Bohl’s watch, so the emergence of the next player on our countdown of Mountain West football’s top performers isn’t a total surprise.

Frank Crum first broke into the starting lineup at right tackle way back in 2019 and, four years later, is now one of the longest-tenured players on the Wyoming roster with 43 career games under his belt. In that time, he’s steadily improved as a pass protector: Per Pro Football Focus, his pass-blocking grade improved from 49.3 in 2019 to 74.2 last season, when he allowed only two sacks and one quarterback hit in 296 opportunities.

Now heading into his last year of college football, Crum should provide a steady presence for the usually-reliable Cowboys ground game and, at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, could catch the eye of NFL scouts should he raise his game one last time.

Frank Crum is one of the leaders of the Cowboys offensive line @FrankCrum75 @wyo_football @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl pic.twitter.com/EPYHC4ehbu — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) September 25, 2022

Please tell me again how your guys just aren’t built to sit deep. 6’8” @FrankCrum75 taking it to the basement because that is the standard that has been established. pic.twitter.com/MAA3j6uv5N — Carl Miller (@CoachCarlMiller) March 15, 2023

