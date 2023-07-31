2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: #50, UNLV CB Cameron Oliver

The 2023 countdown of Mountain West football’s top performers begins in the desert with a Rebels defender who’s ready for the spotlight.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

A worthwhile residency at Allegiant.

The UNLV Rebels are aiming high in 2023 and one player who should be central to helping them meet expectations is cornerback Cameron Oliver, the first player on our annual countdown of the Mountain West’s best players.

Oliver, a native of Richmond, Texas, first came onto the scene by making 11 starts as a true freshman in 2021 and grabbing an interception in the season opener against Eastern Washington. He followed that up last fall by appearing in 11 games, starting seven of them, and making 31 total tackles with three interceptions. Better yet, two of those picks ended up being touchdowns.

Headed into his third year as a starter under new head coach Barry Odom, Oliver should provide plenty of motivation to UNLV fans to pack the stadium this fall.

More MW Top 50!

2023 Mountain West Football Top 50: Honorable Mentions

2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #1, Fresno State QB Jake Haener

2022 Mountain West Football Top 50: #2, Air Force RB Brad Roberts

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire