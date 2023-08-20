2023 Mountain West Bowl Projections
First look at the postseason
Is there going to be a New Year’s Six game?
The college football season is just around the corner and now is a great time to predict the bowl matchups for the Mountain West teams.
The best option is making the College Football Playoff or making it as the Group of Five representative for a New Year’s Six bid which goes to the highest ranked champion from these five conferences.
The Mountain West has five guaranteed bowl tie-ins, an alternate bowl game, and this year there are four at-large bowl games that are against a Group of Five team.
Basically, if a team from this league gets to bowl eligibility they will go to a bowl game.
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
These first set of bowl game projections might be a bit bullish on the conference. Seven of the 12 teams go to a bowl game and we go big by projecting the Mountain West champion to get to the New Year’s Six game.
The seven teams we have in a bowl game are Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming, and San Diego State.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: UTEP vs. Wyoming
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Arizona
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: SMU vs Air Force
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Miami (OH) vs San Diego State
EastPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: UTSA vs San Jose State
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs UNLV
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1, 2024
1:00 pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six
Matchup: Boise State vs Washington