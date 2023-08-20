2023 Mountain West Bowl Projections

First look at the postseason

Is there going to be a New Year’s Six game?

The college football season is just around the corner and now is a great time to predict the bowl matchups for the Mountain West teams.

The best option is making the College Football Playoff or making it as the Group of Five representative for a New Year’s Six bid which goes to the highest ranked champion from these five conferences.

The Mountain West has five guaranteed bowl tie-ins, an alternate bowl game, and this year there are four at-large bowl games that are against a Group of Five team.

Basically, if a team from this league gets to bowl eligibility they will go to a bowl game.

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

Up Next: Bowl Projections

These first set of bowl game projections might be a bit bullish on the conference. Seven of the 12 teams go to a bowl game and we go big by projecting the Mountain West champion to get to the New Year’s Six game.

The seven teams we have in a bowl game are Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming, and San Diego State.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: UTEP vs. Wyoming

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Arizona

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: SMU vs Air Force

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Miami (OH) vs San Diego State

EastPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: UTSA vs San Jose State

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs UNLV

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, January 1, 2024

1:00 pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six

Matchup: Boise State vs Washington

