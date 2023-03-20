2023 mock draft roundup 5.0: Experts predict Colts’ selection

The Indianapolis Colts are still over a month away from the 2023 NFL draft, but the mock drafts are being conducted at an extremely high rate.

With the NFL combine officially behind us, the college pro days are set to start March 7. We have a relatively strong idea of what the Colts are going to want to do in the draft.

There certainly are questions pertaining to which prospects they prefer and whether they want to move up in the draft order. But we may not know the answer to those questions until draft night itself comes around.

Here’s our fifth mock draft roundup of the 2023 offseason:

Draft Wire

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Mock Draft Date: March 19

Author: Jeff Risdon

Author’s Take: “When the owner comes out and says the team is taking a quarterback at the top, listen to him. Levis carries some legit risk but the potential reward is also very high.”

Touchdown Wire

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Mock Draft Date: March 20

Author: Doug Farrar

Author’s Take: “New Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen made his way to the Super Bowl on an offense that revolved around a talented young quarterback in Jalen Hurts who developed as a passer at the same time he was able to conduct a marvelous quarterback-led run game. Richardson would amplify those concepts to a frightening degree — as much as he does need work as a pure passer, the athleticism is off the charts, and he could come right in and have a Justin Fields-like effect on an offense that has been in the quarterback desert since Andrew Luck’s retirement.”

Pro Football Network

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Mock Draft Date: March 18

Author: Ian Cummings

Author’s Take: “Just as Carolina is my favorite fit for Stroud, the Colts are my favorite fit for Anthony Richardson. Richardson’s generational athletic talent needs a creative offensive mind to be truly maximized, and as Shane Steichen showed with Jalen Hurts, he can be that mind. Richardson may take his lumps early, but he has takeover potential.”

Sports Illustrated

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Mock Draft Date: March 17

Author: Bo Marchionte

Author’s Take: “Something to ponder, during Frank Reich’s tenure as head coach, a long list of veterans were signed up to play quarterback. A couple of months into his new job as head coach for the Carolina Panthers, Reich and company moved up to the No. 1 pick in the draft to draft a quarterback, most likely. This begs the question – Is Colts GM Chris Ballard against rookie quarterbacks? If that’s the case, his hands are tied because the veteran market is dried up, and at this point, his best options are Levis or Florida’s athletic freak of nature Anthony Richardson. The Colts signed Gardner Minshew as well to compete for the starting job in 2023.”

The Draft Network

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Mock Draft Date: March 20

Author: Brentley Weissman

Author’s Take: “Look, Anthony Richardson won’t be for everyone—hell, he isn’t for me, to be honest—but I can see a team falling in love with him. He offers a rare blend of size, athleticism, and arm strength, which could be tempting for Shane Steichen to try and mold.”

CBS Sports

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Mock Draft Date: March 18

Author: Josh Edwards

Author’s Take: “If Indianapolis does not become more aggressive, then the possibility exists that the Colts could be left with their fourth option at the quarterback position. Or, they could get their top quarterback. No one knows how they view the position.”

Pro Football Focus

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Mock Draft Date: March 20

Author: Mike Renner

Author’s Take: “The Colts are in an interesting spot where they are getting at best the QB3 in the class, but at the same time they need to start that player immediately. So in a debate between two toolsy quarterbacks, Levis laps Anthony Richardson in terms of NFL readiness. That’s not surprising given who Levis was coached by (former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen and former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello) and his age (turns 24 in June).

Levis finished fourth in the country last year in passing yards under pressure from the pocket (707), which will serve him well behind the rebuilding Colts offensive line.”

