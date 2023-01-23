2023 mock draft roundup 2.0: Experts predict Colts’ selection

The offseason has gotten underway for the Indianapolis Colts and while finding a new head coach is at the top of the priority list, the 2023 NFL draft will be here sooner than we know it.

Currently holding the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, the Colts are likely eyeing one of the top quarterbacks in this class. They could stay put at No. 4 overall or do whatever they can to trade up to the No. 1 spot with the Chicago Bears to ensure they get their quarterback.

As the offseason progresses, we will round up the most recent mock drafts to see who the experts believe the Colts should or will take when they are on the clock at the end of April.

Here’s our second mock draft roundup of the 2023 offseason:

Draft Wire

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Mock Draft Date: Jan. 21

Author: Natalie Miller

Author’s Take: “Another quarterback goes off the board in the top five with Stroud, who has been one of the most productive passers in the country over the last two seasons.

He’ll be be a perfect fit in Indianapolis for a team that has been playing musical chairs at the quarterback position since the retirement of Andrew Luck.

Stroud could bring the steadiness this team needs to find success in the playoffs with a loaded roster, as his accuracy and experience make him ready to go from the start.”

Draft Wire

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Mock Draft Date: Jan. 22

Author: Luke Easterling

Touchdown Wire

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (Traded up to No. 1)

Mock Draft Date: Jan. 19

Author: Doug Farrar

NFL.com

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Mock Draft Date: Jan. 20

Author: Daniel Jeremiah

Author’s Take: “The tape for Levis is a roller-coaster ride. The strong-armed passer showed flashes of brilliance and the ability to avoid pressure and create; he also showed a penchant for turning the ball over (23 picks over his last two seasons). Colts GM Chris Ballard has always valued traits and upside. This pick just feels like a good gamble for Indianapolis. “

NFL.com

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Mock Draft Date: Jan. 23

Author: Bucky Brooks

Author’s Take: “After cycling through a bevy of veteran signal-callers, it is time for the Colts to find a young quarterback to build around.”

Pro Football Network

The Pick: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Mock Draft Date: Jan. 21

Author: James Fragoza

Author’s Take: “Trade: Indianapolis receives Pick 1, Chicago receives Picks 4, 35, 79, 2024 first-round pick, and 2024 second-round pick

I’m no betting man, but if I was, I’d lay a pretty penny on the Bears trading out of the No. 1 overall selection. Bryce Young is the only surefire QB prospect in the class, and there are a plethora of teams that would cough up whatever it takes to secure the rights to draft him.

In this mock draft, that happens to be the Colts, who are desperate for a new face of the franchise. If Young held the same physical stature as Trevor Lawrence, we’d be talking about them in the same light.”

CBS Sports

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Mock Draft Date: Jan. 23

Author: Ryan Wilson

Author’s Take: “Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he’ll be a controversial talking point for the next six months. Either way, if owner Jim Irsay thinks Levis is the guy to turn things around in Indy, it’s easy to imagine that he will spare no expense to go get him.”

