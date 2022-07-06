2023 mock draft: Rams add to their pass rush in Round 2

Seemingly every year, we talk about the Rams’ need for pass-rush help – despite having Aaron Donald. They’re not alone in that, either. Just about every team needs pass rushers to get after the quarterback, being the foundation of a strong defense.

The Rams could use edge rushers this year after losing Von Miller, but significant help isn’t likely to come. Outside linebacker will be an even bigger priority in 2023 when Justin Hollins becomes a free agent.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire projects the Rams to bolster their pass rush in his latest 2023 mock draft, sending Iowa State’s Will McDonald to Los Angeles at No. 61 overall. He would be their top pick considering the Rams are once again without a first-round pick next year.

McDonald fits the Rams’ mold as an edge rusher, possessing good size and length on the outside. He’s been quite consistent the last two years at Iowa State, recording 13 tackles for a loss in each season. He also had 10.5 sacks in 2020 and 11.5 in 2021, totaling 71 tackles across those two years.

Cornerback, edge rusher and the offensive line could be the Rams’ top positions of need in 2023, so no one should complain if they do wind up with a player such as McDonald in Round 2.