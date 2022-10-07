2023 MLB free agency: When it is, biggest available names this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the 2022 MLB postseason is just getting underway, the offseason is looming.

And what an offseason it could be.

Some of the biggest names in baseball could hit the open market this winter, from New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2023 MLB free agency and some of the projected best available players:

When does MLB free agency start?

As soon as an MLB season ends, all players on expiring contracts become free agents but have to wait at least five days before officially signing with another club.

The free agency period typically lasts several months and players are allowed to sign with teams at any point during the offseason.

Who is eligible for MLB free agency?

A player is eligible to become a free agent after reaching six years of play in MLB or when a team releases a player prior to six years of play in the league.

Players with fewer than six years of service time that sign with a team are under the control of that club until reaching free agency.

Who are the best MLB free agents in 2023?

The pool of 2023 MLB free agents will be filled with incredible talent.

Here are some of the best players who could hit the open market, as well as their projected market value in average annual salary (all numbers courtesy of Spotrac):

Jacob deGrom, SP, New York Mets ($30.5 million player option)Age: 34 | 2022 Salary: $33,500,000 | Market Value: $41,884,398

Justin Verlander, SP, Houston Astros ($25 million player option)Age: 39 | 2022 Salary: $25,000,000 | Market Value: $41,753,632

Aaron Judge, OF, New York YankeesAge: 30 | 2022 Salary: $19,000,000 | Market Value: $37,961,027

Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles DodgersAge: 29 | 2022 Salary: $21,000,000 | Market Value: $33,616,679

Carlos Rodon, SP, San Francisco Giants ($22.5 million player option)Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $21,500,000 | Market Value: $31,642,069

Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles DodgersAge: 34 | 2022 Salary: $17,300,000 | Market Value: $31,314,740

Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals ($35 million player option)Age: 31 | 2022 Salary: $35,000,000 | Market Value: $28,550,806

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, New York Yankees ($16 million player option)Age: 33 | 2022 Salary: $16,000,000 | Market Value: $23,000,081

Dansby Swanson, SS, Atlanta BravesAge: 28 | 2022 Salary: $10,000,000 | Market Value: $22,238,210

Chris Bassitt, SP, New York Mets ($19 million mutual option)Age: 33 | 2022 Salary: $8,650,000 | Market Value: $20,889,818

Josh Bell, 1B, San Diego PadresAge: 30 | 2022 Salary: $10,000,000 | Market Value: $18,440,912

Trey Mancini, 1B, Houston Astros ($10 million mutual option)Age: 30 | 2022 Salary: $7,500,000 | Market Value: $18,117,905

Andrew Benintendi, OF, New York YankeesAge: 28 | 2022 Salary: $8,500,000 | Market Value: $17,397,505

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, Boston Red SoxAge: 32 | 2022 Salary: $17,000,000 | Market Value: $16,733,880

Edwin Diaz, RP, New York MetsAge: 28 | 2022 Salary: $10,200,000 | Market Value: $16,121,033

Brandon Belt, 1B, San Francisco GiantsAge: 34 | 2022 Salary: $18,400,000 | Market Value: $16,090,407

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago CubsAge: 30 | 2022 Salary: $9,625,000 | Market Value: $16,066,514

Noah Syndergaard, SP, Philadelphia PhilliesAge: 30 | 2022 Salary: $21,000,000 | Market Value: $15,287,228

J.D. Martinez, DH/OF, Boston Red SoxAge: 35 | 2022 Salary: $19,350,000 | Market Value: $15,199,843

Yuli Gurriel, 1B, Houston AstrosAge: 38 | 2022 Salary: $8,000,000 | Market Value: $15,167,241

Jurickson Profar, OF, San Diego Padres ($8.3 million player option)Age: 29 | 2022 Salary: $6,500,000 | Market Value: $14,909,248

Joc Pederson, OF, San Francisco Giants Age: 30 | 2022 Salary: $6,000,000 | Market Value: $14,684,536

Mitch Haniger, OF, Seattle MarinersAge: 31 | 2022 Salary: $7,750,000 | Market Value: $14,669,293

Jameson Taillon, SP, New York YankeesAge: 30 | 2022 Salary: $5,800,000 | Market Value: $14,596,995

Brandon Nimmo, OF, New York MetsAge: 29 | 2022 Salary: $7,000,000 | Market Value: $14,111,751

Kenley Jansen, RP, Atlanta BravesAge: 35 | 2022 Salary: $16,000,000 | Market Value: $13,884,487

Taijuan Walker, SP, New York Mets ($6 million player option)Age: 30 | 2022 Salary: $7,000,000 | Market Value: $13,828,802

