2023 Missouri high school football playoff brackets released. Here are the area's matchups

High school football postseason district brackets were released by MSHSAA on Saturday night.

Here are the matchups for southwest Missouri programs. Dates are subject to change.

Class 1, District 1

First Round (Oct. 27)

No. 9 Hayti @ No. 8 Miller

Quarterfinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 8/9 @ No. 1 Marionville

No. 5 Ash Grove @ No. 4 Cabool

No. 7 Pierce City @ No. 2 Portageville

No. 6 Charleston @ No. 3 Thayer

Semifinals - Nov. 10

Championship - Nov. 18

Class 2, District 4

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Catholic @ No. 4 Mountain View

No. 7 Willow Springs @ No. 2 Forsyth

No. 6 Houston @ No. 3 Strafford

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Fair Grove

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 10

Class 2, District 5

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Diamond @ No. 4 Sarcoxie

No. 7 Stockton @ No. 2 Adrian

No. 6 El Dorado Springs @ No. 3 Butler

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Lamar

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 10

Class 3, District 5

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Buffalo @ No. 4 Eldon

No. 7 Clever @ No. 2 Mountain Grove

No. 6 Salem @ No. 3 St. James

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Ava

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 3

Class 3, District 6

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Aurora @ No. 4 Cassville

No. 7 Hollister @ No. 2 Mount Vernon

No. 6 East Newton @ No. 3 Reeds Spring

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Seneca

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 10

Class 4, District 6

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Hillcrest @ No. 4 Logan-Rogersville

No. 7 Monett @ No. 2 West Plains

No. 6 Marshfield @ No. 3 McDonald County

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Bolivar

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 10

Class 4, District 7

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Center @ No. 4 Grandview

No. 7 Southeast @ No. 2 Harrisonville

No. 6 Lincoln College Prep @ No. 3 Carl Junction

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Nevada

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 10

Class 5, District 5

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Washington @ No. 4 North Point

No. 7 Rolla @ No. 2 Camdenton

No. 6 Battle @ No. 3 Capital City

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Helias Catholic

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 10

Class 5, District 6

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Glendale @ No. 4 Branson

No. 7 Parkview @ No. 2 Republic

No. 6 Central @ No. 3 Willard

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Lebanon

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 10

Class 5, District 7

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Ruskin @ No. 4 Belton

No. 7 Neosho @ No. 2 Raytown South

No. 6 Smith-Cotton @ No. 3 Carthage

Semifinals

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Webb City

2/7 vs. 3/6

Championship - Nov. 10

Class 6, District 5

Quarterfinals (Oct. 27)

No. 5 Ozark @ No. 4 Waynesville

Semifinals (Nov. 3)

Winner of 4/5 @ No. 1 Nixa

No. 3 Joplin @ No. 2 Kickapoo

Championship - Nov. 10

