2023 Memorial Tournament updates: With a three-way tie for first, who will win the 2023 Memorial?

Three golfers have a share of first place heading into the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

After holding a lead for much of the third round Saturday, back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes landed David Lipsky in a three-way tie for first at 6-under par with Rory McIlroy, who used a 2-under par performance to get to the top of the leaderboard, and Si Woo Kim, who overcame a double bogey with three birdies in four holes late in the third round.

McIlroy has played in the Memorial Tournament 11 previous times, with his best finish coming in 2016 when he tied for fourth place with J.B. Holmes, Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar.

Kim is playing in his eighth Memorial, placing in a tie for ninth in 2021 with Aaron Wise.

Lipsky, playing in his third Memorial Tournament, finished tied for 37th in 2022.

Follow along for updates from the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

Who has the most Memorial Tournament wins?

Tiger Woods has won the Memorial five times: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2012

2023 Memorial Tournament leaderboard ahead of final round

Here's what the Memorial Tournament leaderboard looks like heading into the final round Sunday.

Rory McIlroy: -6, 210

David Lipsky: : -6, 210

Si Woo Kim: -6, 210

Denny McCarthy: -5, 211

Viktor Hovland: -5, 211

Wyndham Clark: -5, 211

Lee Hodges: -5, 211

Mark Hubbard: -5, 211

Keegan Bradley: -4, 212

Collin Morikawa: -4, 212

Patrick Rodgers: -4, 212

Patrick Cantlay: -4, 212

Hideki Matsuyama: -4, 212

Memorial Tournament tee times: 2023 final round

Here's the tee times and pairing for the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament Sunday.

Tee time Players 7:55 a.m. Davis Riley, Lanto Griffin 8:05 a.m. Stewart Cink, Davis Thompson 8:15 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry 8:25 a.m. Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala 8:35 a.m. Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge 8:45 a.m. Taylor Montgomery, Harris English 8:55 a.m. Seamus Power, Ryan Fox 9:05 a.m. J.T. Poston, Bradnt Snedeker 9:20 a.m. Matt Wallace, Luke List 9:30 a.m. Ben An, Beau Hossler 9:40 a.m. Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo 9:50 a.m. Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens 10 a.m. Luke Donald, S.H. Kim 10:10 a.m. Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton 10:20 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Xander Schauffele 10:35 a.m. Shane Lowry, Eric Cole 10:45 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott 10:55 a.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 11:05 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rickie Fowler 11:15 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland 11:25 a.m. Danny Willett, Matt Fitzpatrick 11:35 a.m. Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell 11:50 a.m. Sepp Straka, Justin Suh 12 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Jordan Spieth 12:10 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger 12:20 p.m. Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun 12:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im 12:40 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay 12:55 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa 1:05 p.m. Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard 1:15 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark 1:25 p.m. David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy 1:35 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim

Memorial Tournament Map by The Columbus Dispatch on Scribd

How to watch Memorial Tournament final round

Staring June 1, the Golf Channel and CBS Sports will broadcast parts of the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The Memorial Tournament will also be available on ESPN+ and Peacock. Coverage will also be available on Sirius XM radio.

Here's what is scheduled to be broadcasted during the final round of the Memorial Tournament Sunday.

Golf Channel: Live bonus final round coverage, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports: Live final round coverage, 2:30-6 p.m.

Golf Channel Replay: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 2:30-6 a.m. (June 5)

