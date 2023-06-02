2023 Memorial Tournament updates: Davis Riley carries lead into second round Friday

Davis Riley carries the momentum heading into the second day of the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

The 26-year-old American golfer finished the first round of the tournament Thursday 5-under par, better than Matt Wallace, who, at 4-under, spent most of his first day sharing or alone in first place, Jordan Spieth, who used four bogeys to take a share of first place, and Rory McIlroy, who was at 3-under heading into the final hole, which he triple-bogeyed, leaving him even after the first round.

Follow along for live updates during the second round of the Memorial Tournament.

Billy Horschel begins his second day at the Memorial Tournament after struggling Round 1

Billy Horschel is hoping for a better performance in the second day of the Memorial Tournament than his first.

The reigning Memorial champion finished Thursday at 12-over par, ranking him 118th out of 119 golfers.

“Yeah, I mean it’s tough right now,” he said. “I mean, I’m working really hard, trying to do the right things.

“My confidence is the lowest it’s been my entire career; I think ever in my entire golf life.”

Horschel takes the course along with two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay (-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (E).

Sam Stevens starts Memorial Round 2 under par

After finishing the first round even, Sam Stevens is off to a strong start in Round 2.

After a 308-yard tee shot, Stevens hit a nearly 9-foot long putt to secure the bogey, moving him to 1-under overall and into a tie for 17th.

Memorial Tournament Round 2 has begun: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens to start

The second round of the 2023 Memorial has officially begun.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1), Lee Hodges (E) and Sam Stevens (E) will begin their second day at the Muirfield Village Golf Club at 7 a.m.

Hodges and Stevens are tied for 33rd, while Bezuidenhout is tied for 48th place.

Who is the 2023 Memorial Tournament betting favorite after Round 1?

While Davis Riley comes into the second round of the Memorial as the tournament’s leader, he is not the favorite to leave as its champion.

Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters Tournament winner and former Memorial champion, is the betting favorite to win the 2023 Memorial according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +450. Patrick Cantlay (+850) is the only other golfer with better than +1000 odds.

Rahm (-190), Cantlay (-115), Jordan Spieth (+100), Viktor Hovland (+150), Shane Lowry (+150), Tyrrell Hatton (+150), Rory McIlroy(+150), Sungjae Im (+165), Scottie Scheffler (+165) and Collin Morikawa (+165) have better than +200 odds to finish in the top 10.

Riley has +2200 odds to win the Memorial Tournament and +230 odds to finish in the top 10.

2023 Memorial Tournament weather update

After temperatures approached 90 with what Davis Riley called a “swirly” wind in the trees in the first round, weather conditions are expected to continue similarly in the second round Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the high Friday will be 91 degrees with a northeast wind between 3 and 8 miles per hour.

2023 Memorial Tournament first round leaderboard

Here’s a look at who is at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the first round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

1 Davis Riley: -5

2 Matt Wallace: -4

T3 Danny Willett: -3

T3 Adam Hadwin: -3

T3 Mark Hubbard: -3

T3 Shane Lowry: -3

T3 David Lipsky: -3

T3 Jordan Spieth: -3

T10 Patrick Rodgers: -2

T10 Justin Suh: -2

T10 Wyndham Clark: -2

T10 Seamus Power: -2

T10 Jon Rahm: -2

T10 Adam Scott: -2

T10 Sungjae Im: -2

Memorial Tournament tee times: 2023 second round

Here are the tee times for the second round of the Memorial Tournament Friday.

1st tee

Time Players 7 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens 7:12 a.m. David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim 7:24 a.m. Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi 7:36 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen 7:48 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Mollinari 8 a.m. Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka 8:12 a.m. Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker 8:24 a.m. Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings 8:36 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder 8:48 a.m. Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Michelluzzi 12 p.m. Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton 12:12 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery 12:24 p.m. Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor 12:36 p.m. Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd 12:48 p.m. Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis 1 p.m. Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar 1:12 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman 1:24 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Clink 1:36 p.m. Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley 1:48 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup

10th tee

Time Players 7:05 a.m. Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox 7:17 a.m. David Lingmeth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith 7:29 a.m. Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 7:41 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama 7:53 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton 8:05 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 8:17 a.m. Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland 8:29 a.m. Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala 8:41 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower 8:53 a.m. MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgiester (a) 12:05 p.m. Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson 12:17 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Byesong Hun An, Denny McCarthy 12:29 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh 12:41 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom KIm 12:53 p.m. Emilliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland 1:05 p.m. Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa 1:17 p.m. Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler 1:29 p.m. Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young 1:41 p.m. Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 1:53 p.m. Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

When do gates open for the second round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament?

Gates open for the second round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament at 6:30 a.m. Friday at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Memorial Tournament Map by The Columbus Dispatch on Scribd

How to watch Memorial Tournament second round

Staring June 1, the Golf Channel and CBS Sports will broadcast parts of the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The Memorial Tournament will also be available on ESPN+ and Peacock. Coverage will also be available on Sirius XM radio.

Here's what is scheduled to be broadcasted during the second round of the Memorial Tournament Friday.

June 2

Golf Channel: Live second round coverage, 2-6 p.m.

Golf Channel Replay: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

