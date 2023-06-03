2023 Memorial Tournament live updates: Justin Suh leads heading into third round

A birdie on the 18th hole Friday gave Justin Suh the momentum heading into Saturday.

Suh is set to return to Muirfield Village Golf Club Saturday in sole possession of first place at the 2023 Memorial Tournament at 8-under par, returning to Dublin after missing the cut in the 2019 tournament.

Suh was one of 16 golfers to finish with a score of 69 or better Friday, including Hideki Matsuyama, who finished one stroke behind Suh after coming into the second round even, David Lipsky, two-time winner Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy.

Follow along for updates from the third round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

Memorial Tournament tee times: 2023 third round

Here are the tee times for the third round of the Memorial Tournament Saturday.

Time Players 7:55 a.m. Lanto Griffin and Luke List 8:05 a.m. Davis Thompson and Scottie Scheffler 8:15 a.m. Ryan Fox and Keegan Bradley 8:25 a.m. Matt Kuchar and Sungjae Im 8:35 a.m. Adam Schenk and Taylor Pendrith 8:45 a.m. J.T. Poston and Sahith Theegala 8:55 a.m. S.H. Kim and Alex Noren 9:05 a.m. Adam Scott and Shane Lowry 9:20 a.m. Keith Mitchell and Russell Henley 9:30 a.m. Brandt Snedeker and Danny Willett 9:40 a.m. Thomas Detry and Davis Riley 9:50 a.m. Sam Bennett and Eric Cole 10 a.m. Collin Morikawa and Stewart Cink 10:10 a.m. Garrick Higgo and Emilliano Grillo 10:20 a.m. Taylor Montgomery and Harris English 10:35 a.m. Chez Reavie and Matt Fitzpatrick 10:45 a.m J.J. Spaun and Sam Stevens 10:55 a.m. Joseph Bramlett and Seamus Power 11:05 a.m. Byeong Hun An and Denny McCarthy 11:15 a.m. Andrew Putnam and Beau Hossler 11:25 a.m. Tom Hoge and Sam Ryder 11:35 a.m. Xander Schauffele and Gary Woodland 11:50 a.m. Sam Burns and Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12 p.m. Matt Wallace and Viktor Hovland 12:10 p.m. Stephan Jaeger and Tyrrell Hatton 12:20 p.m. Wyndham Clark and Austin Eckroat 12:30 p.m. Luke Donald and Jordan Spieth 12:40 p.m. Rickie Fowler and Lee Hodges 12:55 p.m. Patrick Rodgers and Jon Rahm 1:05 p.m. Rory McIlroy and Sepp Straka 1:15 p.m. Si Woo Kim and Mark Hubbard 1:25 p.m. David Lipsky and Patrick Cantlay 1:35 p.m. Justin Suh and Hideki Matsuyama

Memorial Tournament Map by The Columbus Dispatch on Scribd

How to watch Memorial Tournament second round

Staring June 1, the Golf Channel and CBS Sports will broadcast parts of the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The Memorial Tournament will also be available on ESPN+ and Peacock. Coverage will also be available on Sirius XM radio.

Here's what is scheduled to be broadcasted during the second round of the Memorial Tournament Saturday.

June 3

Golf Channel: Live bonus third round coverage, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports: Live third-round coverage, 2:30-6 p.m.

Golf Channel Replay: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 3-7 a.m. (June 4)

