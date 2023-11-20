2023 Maui Invitational: Tennessee beats Syracuse in opening game

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) defeated Syracuse (3-1), 73-56, Monday in the Maui Invitational as SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Vols, after trailing by as many as eight points, led, 30-25, at halftime.

Two Tennessee players recorded double-doubles in the contest. Jonas Aidoo totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Josiah-Jordan James recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Dalton Knecht was the Vols’ leading scorer as he finished with 17 points. He also had four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Knecht scored 15 points in the first half.

Jahmai Mashack finished with eight points and four rebounds for the Vols.

Tennessee will next play Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST against the winner of the Purdue-Gonzaga game.

PHOTOS: Vols defeat Syracuse in Maui Invitational

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire