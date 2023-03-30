2023 Masters Qualifiers: Here are the players invited to play in the tournament
The field is set for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Players can qualify for the first men's golf major of the year in 19 different ways, and the membership of Augusta National Golf Club can also invite players through special exemptions, which it did for two players this year.
Here's who will be teeing it up, starting April 6.
Abraham Ancer, Mexico
Sam Bennett, United States #*
Keegan Bradley, United States
Sam Burns, United States
Patrick Cantlay, United States
Ben Carr, United States #*
Cameron Champ, United States
Corey Conners, Canada
Fred Couples, United States
Harrison Crowe, Australia #*
Jason Day, Australia
Bryson DeChambeau, United States
Harris English, United States
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina #*
Tony Finau, United States
Matt Fitzpatrick, England
Tommy Fleetwood, England
Ryan Fox, New Zealand #
Sergio Garcia, Spain
Talor Gooch, United States
Brian Harman, United States
Tyrrell Hatton, England
Russell Henley, United States
Kazuki Higa, Japan #^
Tom Hoge, United States
Max Homa, United States
Billy Horschel, United States
Viktor Hovland, Norway
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
Sungjae Im, Korea
Dustin Johnson, United States
Zach Johnson, United States
Si Woo Kim, Korea
Tom Kim, Korea #
Chris Kirk, United States
Kevin Kisner, United States
Kurt Kitayama, United States #
Brooks Koepka, United States
Jason Kokrak, United States
Bernhard Langer, Germany
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Korea
Min Woo Lee, Australia
Shane Lowry, Ireland
Sandy Lyle, Scotland
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland #*
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
Adrian Meronk, Poland #
Phil Mickelson, United States
Keith Mitchell, United States
Larry Mize, United States
Francesco Molinari, Italy
Taylor Moore, United States #
Collin Morikawa, United States
Kevin Na, United States
Joaquin Niemann, Chile
Alex Noren, Sweden
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
Mito Pereira, Chile #
Thomas Pieters, Belgium
J.T. Poston, United States
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa #*
Seamus Power, Ireland
Jon Rahm, Spain
Patrick Reed, United States
Justin Rose, England
Gordon Sargent, United States #*^
Xander Schauffele, United States
Scottie Scheffler, United States
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
Adam Scott Australia
Vijay Singh, Fiji
Cameron Smith, Australia
Jordan Spieth, United States
Scott Stallings, United States
Sepp Straka, Austria
Adam Svensson, Canada #
Sahith Theegala, United States #
Justin Thomas, United States
Harold Varner III, United States
Bubba Watson, United States
Mike Weir, Canada
Danny Willett, England
Aaron Wise, United States
Gary Woodland, United States
Tiger Woods, United States
Cameron Young, United States
Will Zalatoris, United States
# Denotes first Masters
* Denotes Amateur
^ The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.
