2023 Masters prize money: Here's a breakdown, by position, of the record $18 million purse

The Masters Tournament is the first major of the year and the purse for this year's event is $18,000,000, up from $15,000,000 in 2022.

Along with a green jacket, gold coin and replica winner's trophy, this year's champion at Augusta National Golf Club, Jon Rahm, will take home a payout of $3,420,000.

Professional players that are cut from the field each receive $10,000, while amateur golfers receive no money prizes.

Here is the 2023 Masters prize money breakdown:

1st $3,240,000 — Jon Rahm2nd $1,944,0003rd 1,224,0004th $864,0005th $720,0006th $648,0007th $603,0008th $558,0009th $522,00010th $486,00011th $450,00012th $414,00013th $378,00014th $342,00015th $324,00016th $306,00017th $288,00018th $270,00019th $252,00020th $234,00021st $216,00022nd $201,60023rd $187,20024th $172,80025th $158,40026th $144,00027th $138,60028th 133,20029th $127,80030th $122,40031st 117,00032nd 111,60033rd $111,60034th $101,70035th $97,20036th- $92,70037th $88,20038th $84,60039th $81,00040th $77,40041st $73,80042nd $70,20043rd $66,60044th $63,00045th $59,40046th $55,80047th $52,20048th $49,32049th $46,80050th $45,360

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $44,280 depending on scores.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 2023 Masters purse breakdown: How much Jon Rahm was paid for winning