2023 Manning Passing Academy: Will Rogers, Jaxson Dart, Joe Milton among quarterbacks

Mississippi State football's Will Rogers, Tennessee's Joe Milton, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Texas' Arch Manning headline an intriguing group of college quarterbacks at this year's Manning Passing Academy.

The camp, which runs June 22-25 in Thibodaux, Louisiana, doesn't only cater to star quarterbacks. It provides a lesson into the core fundamentals of football run by a family synonymous with football.

The event was founded by legendary Ole Miss quarterback and College Football Hall of Fame member Archie Manning. His sons, all former QBs − Peyton, Eli and Cooper − serve as senior associate directors.

The 2019 class featured Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa, all starters in the NFL.

The most notable QB missing from this year's group is reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Here's a look at all the participating quarterbacks.

2023 Manning Passing Academy Quarterbacks

Drew Allar – Penn State

Luke Altmyer – Illinois

Carter Bradley – South Alabama

Michael Brescia – Colgate

Doug Brumfield – UNLV

Hudson Card – Purdue

Brady Cook – Missouri

Myles Crawley – Grambling

Jayden Daniels – LSU

Jaxson Dart – Ole Miss

Jayden de Laura – Arizona

Quinn Ewers – Texas

Dequan Finn – Toledo

Mason Garcia – East Carolina

Garrett Greene – West Virginia

Frank Harris – UTSA

Layne Hatcher – Ball State

Seth Henigan – Memphis

Michael Hiers – Samford

Nick Howard – Dartmouth

Will Howard – Kansas State

Devin Leary – Kentucky

Riley Leonard – Duke

Arch Manning – Texas

Drake Maye – North Carolina

Grayson McCall – Coastal Carolina

Parker McKinney – Eastern Kentucky

Pat McQuaide – Nicholls State

Joe Milton III – Tennessee

Tanner Mordecai – Wisconsin

Emmett Morehead – Boston College

Chandler Morris – TCU

Garrett Nussmeier – LSU

Michael Penix Jr. – Washington

John Rhys Plumlee – UCF

Michael Pratt – Tulane

Drew Pyne – Arizona State

Cam Rising − Utah

Austin Reed – Western Kentucky

Will Rogers – Mississippi State

UNDER CENTER: Why Will Rogers wants eyes on Mississippi State football's new offense under Zach Arnett

RETURNING STARTER: Why Jaxson Dart sees himself as Ole Miss football's starting QB, despite transfer additions

Shedeur Sanders − Colorado

Eli Sawyer – SELA

Liam Thompson – Wabash

Ty Thompson – Oregon

Jordan Travis – Florida State

Tyler Van Dyke – Miami

Cameron Ward – Washington State

Ben Woolridge – Louisiana Lafayette

