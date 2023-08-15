2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 68 Fitzgerald West Jr.

Going into the 2023 football season, LSU Wire will be looking at each player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Brian Kelly this season.

It’s not easy to contribute as an offensive lineman as a true freshman, especially in the SEC. Fitzgerald West Jr., a three-star recruit from Lafayette ended up playing on both sides of the ball for LSU. Kelly found out that West is pretty good at defensive tackle. That’s where he will suit up this fall.

Fitzgerald West Jr. Preseason Player Profile

Vitals

Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana

Ht: 6-3

Wt: 285

247Sports Composite Ranking

Three Stars | No. 42 in Louisiana | No. 133 Defensive Lineman

Class in 2022: Freshman

Career Stats

Played in five games for the Tigers last fall on offense and defense. He made one tackle.

Depth Chart Overview

What a difference a year makes for West. He came to LSU as an offensive lineman, but midway through his freshman season coach, Kelly found out that Fitzgerald was pretty good at defensive tackle. He will play DT in the fall and should get plenty of playing time.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire