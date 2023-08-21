2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 91 JC Kwasny

Going into the 2023 football season, LSU Wire will be looking at each player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

We’re looking at another walk-on today in JC Kwasny. Kwasny is a walk-on defensive end from Madison, Mississippi, where he played high school football for Madison-Ridgeland Academy. He will be looking to make an impact on special teams during his first year at LSU.

JC Kwasny Preseason Player Profile

Vitals

Hometown: Madison, Mississippi

Ht: 6-3

Wt: 219

247Sports Composite Ranking

Not Ranked

Class in 2022: High School

Career Stats

N/A

Depth Chart Overview

JC Kwasny is a walk-on defensive end that will look to special teams to try and get on the field for LSU.

