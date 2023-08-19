2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 83 Jackson McGohan

Going into the 2023 football season, LSU Wire will be looking at each player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Here, we are going to look at one of the three talented tight-end prospects Kelly brought in for the 2023 recruiting class. Jackson McGohan is a three-star tight-end from Miamisburg, Ohio, who looks to make his name known in Year 1 on the bayou.

Jackson McGohan Preseason Player Profile

Vitals

Hometown: Miamisburg, Ohio

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 235

247Sports Composite Ranking

Three Stars | No. 14 in Ohio | No. 25 Tight End

Class in 2022: High School

Career Stats

DNP

Depth Chart Overview

Jackson McGohan was one of three talented tight ends who Kelly signed in the 2023 recruiting class. He will be fighting for playing time along with Mac Markway and Ka’Morreun Pimpton as well as Mason Taylor, who appears to be the starter.

