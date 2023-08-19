2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 82 Khai Prean

Going into the 2023 football season, LSU Wire will be looking at each player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Brian Kelly this season.

Today, we are going to look at one of the talented wide receiver prospects Kelly brought in for the 2023 recruiting class. Khai Prean is a four-star wide receiver from Belle Rose, Louisiana that looks to make his name known in Year 1 on the bayou.

Khai Prean Preseason Player Profile

Vitals

Hometown: Belle Rose, Louisiana

Ht: 6-0

Wt: 202

247Sports Composite Ranking

Four Stars | No. 13 in Florida | No. 15 Wide Receiver

Class in 2022: High School

Career Stats

N/A

Depth Chart Overview

Prean is one of the guys who you recruit and you can’t keep him off the field as a Freshman. He will likely find a way to make a few receptions this fall and make an impact.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1389 tag=698014294]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire